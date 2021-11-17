Three highest-scoring seasons of Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George's NBA career

Paul George was picked 10th overall in the 2010 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers, and is the most successful member of that class. The Most Improved Player in 2012-13 with Indiana, he has been named an All-Star seven times and All-NBA six times. He's also been on the All-Defensive team four times.

The only others in the 2010 conversation are No. 1 pick John Wall (a five-time All-Star who is currently being shelved as he awaits a trade from the Houston Rockets), No. 5 pick DeMarcus Cousins (who is no longer in the league after one career All-Star Game appearance) and No. 9 pick Gordon Hayward (a four-time All-Star, now playing for the Charlotte Hornets).

George is known for his ability to create baskets and can explode for big numbers when he has a good day at the office. In his 12 seasons, he has scored 14,619 points through 719 games (entering Tuesday night's home game against the San Antonio Spurs).

Here's a look at the forward’s three best scoring seasons:

No. 3: 2016-17 – 1,775 points

In the 2016-17 season, George and the Pacers finished seventh in the Eastern Conference. George played in 75 games and clocked 2,689 minutes in the regular season, leading the Pacers in scoring with an average of 23.7 points per game.

Professor WFS 📝 @DFS_D0E



Take note of Paul George’s Indiana days. You’ll be learning more about them tomorrow…



Twitch.tv/dfs_doe P L A Y O F F • P.Take note of Paul George’s Indiana days. You’ll be learning more about them tomorrow… P L A Y O F F • P. Take note of Paul George’s Indiana days. You’ll be learning more about them tomorrow… Twitch.tv/dfs_doe https://t.co/4KxrPzpz30

Through the season George recorded 1,775 points, 492 rebounds, 251 assists and 119 steals. His highest-scoring game came against the Cleveland Cavaliers with 43 points on 33 field goal attempts. He has also made his name with his tight defense and has a great ability to intercept passes.

No. 2: 2015-16 – 1,874 points

George’s second-best scoring season came at age 25. He put up 1,874 points, 563 rebounds, 329 assists and 152 steals as Indiana ended the regular season seventh in the Eastern Conference with a record of 45-37.

Utah Jazz v Indiana Pacers

George had three games of 40-plus points, with 48 points against the Utah Jazz being his highest. In that game, he shot 72.7% from deep with eight 3-pointers. Unfortunately, his strong season came to an end when Indiana lost the Game 7 of the first round in the playoffs to the Toronto Raptors.

No. 1: 2018-19 – 2,159 points

In his second season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, George had one of his best seasons on both ends of the floor.

On offense, he led his team in scoring with an average of 28 points per game. And defensively, he led the league in steals with a total of 170 steals (2.2 SPG), making it to NBA All-Defensive First Team.

OKC THUNDER @okcthunder 5x ALL-NBA: PAUL GEORGE



28 pts // 8.2 reb // 4.1 ast // 2.2 stls

NBA Steals Leader (170 total steals)

NBA All-Defensive First Team 5x ALL-NBA: PAUL GEORGE28 pts // 8.2 reb // 4.1 ast // 2.2 stlsNBA Steals Leader (170 total steals)NBA All-Defensive First Team https://t.co/h3AyW0QBuX

ALSO READ Article Continues below

George, playing alongside Russell Westbrook, recorded 2,159 points, 628 rebounds, 318 assists. He put up 24 double-doubles and one triple-double. Damian Lillard’s Portland Trail Blazers beat the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs in five games. The following season, he left the Thunder to join Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles, beginning a new chapter in his career.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein