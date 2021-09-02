Paul Millsap to Brooklyn Nets: Does this move make them championship favorites?

As per Shams Charania of The Athletic, free-agent power forward Paul Millsap has decided to join the Brooklyn Nets. Millsap snubbed the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers in favor of signing with Steve Nash's side.

Millsap joins a stacked roster that is primed to win the NBA championship in the upcoming season, and in this article, we will analyze the Nets' odds of winning a ring after their latest addition.

Does Paul Millsap's addition make the Brooklyn Nets the outright favorites for the NBA title?

The Brooklyn Nets have been on the lookout for a veteran forward this offseason, and the search escalated after Jeff Green's departure. Green played a pivotal role for the Nets' last campaign, providing valuable minutes at both the power forward and the center position.

In Paul Millsap, the Brooklyn Nets get a player with similar experience who plays in the same position, albeit someone who brings something different to the table. Green was an extremely switchable presence on defense and was an average threat from three-point range.

Millsap considered several playoff contenders – including the Warriors, Bulls and Clippers – before the four-time All-Star committed to a championship favorite in Brooklyn. https://t.co/bZ63W1InKJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2021

Millsap is nowhere close to being as agile as Jeff Green and is not a confident three-point shooter.

However, he is a dominating presence in the paint on the defensive end, as the combination of size and strength allows him to play physical defense on opposition guards and forwards.

Millsap is also a capable rebounder, averaging seven rebounds per game for his career. His rebounding ability has taken a hit due to age, but he is likely to get good numbers with the Brooklyn Nets, who like to play small.

Paul Millsap will rotate between the power forward and the center positions for the Brooklyn Nets, in all likelihood.

The former Atlanta Hawks player might also prove to be a valuable asset on offense, although the Brooklyn Nets won't need much production on that end from him.

Millsap is an intelligent player with a feel for the game and plays with an unselfish mindset that Steven Nash will appreciate.

Another major trait of Paul Millsap is that he is a calming and steady presence on the roster, who leads by his plays on the court rather than being vocal.

A lot of eyebrows were raised when the Denver Nuggets signed a 32-year old Millsap on an expensive contract in 2017, but there is little doubt that Michael Malone and co. got optimal output from him.

The Brooklyn Nets are a team looking to win a championship, and the Millsap signing proves that Sean Marks wants an ideal blend of talent and experience on the roster.

The Nets have brought in Millsap for his gritty and intelligent plays, and if they can get that from the 15-year NBA veteran, the Brooklyn-based franchise should be able to land the coveted Larry O'Brien trophy.

The Brooklyn Nets are set to encounter threats from the LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks in the postseason, but a signing like Millsap could prove to be a difference-maker, much like Blake Griffin's almost proved to be last year.

