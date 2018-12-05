Paul Pierce believes Rockets blew Championship opportunity, window to win now closed

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST News 23 // 05 Dec 2018, 07:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Houston Rockets lost the Western Conference Final to the Golden State Warriors last season

It is fair to say that the Houston Rockets have suffered a disappointing start to the 18/19 season. The team currently sit 13th in the Western Conference standings, with a hugely surprising record of 11-12.

The Rockets recent performances have been a far cry from their stunning form from the 17/18 season, during which the team finished top of the Western standings, with a league-best record of 65-17.

Speaking on ESPN's 'The Jump', former NBA star, Paul Pierce, stated his belief that the Rockets had missed their opportunity to win, and the team is now substantially worse than it was 12 months ago.

They don't carry that same swag as last year. You just knew the Rockets would run up the scoreboard a year ago... then they lose their defence, they lose their depth.

They dropped the ball, thats it, the window I think for the Houston Rockets is now closed'

Pierce cited the Rockets failure to replace Trevor Ariza as a leading cause for their failure this season. The 2008 NBA Champion also expressed his belief that the Rockets will miss out on even making the playoffs if either Chris Paul or James Harden miss time through injury.

The Rockets face a tough December schedule as the team will face the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers before Christmas. This period should give us a clearer look at whether the Rockets can complete an unlikely comeback.

You can see Paul Pierce's full appearance on ESPN's 'The Jump' in the video below.

Let us know below whether you believe that the Houston Rockets can contend for the NBA Championship over the next few years. Also make sure to visit our dedicated basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.

Advertisement