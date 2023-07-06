Pelicans Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a quiet offseason. They have held onto Zion Williamson and sit in the middle tier of the league.

They did not make a big, splashy addition in free agency, and will look to find young players to help supplement their roster in summer league.

Check out all the details as New Orleans prepares for the Las Vegas Summer League, which begins on July 7. Let’s see their roster, schedule and more.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New Orleans Pelicans Summer League Roster Players

Player Position Dereon Seaborn Guard Dyson Daniels Guard Karlo Matkovic Forward Jalen Crutcher Guard Izaiah Brockington Guard Jordan Hawkins Guard Frank Bartley IV Guard Tevian Jones Forward E.J. Liddell Forward Landers Nolley Forward Garrison Brooks Center Kamaka Hepa Forward Liam Robbins Center

The Pelicans are not the most loaded of rosters in the Vegas summer league. They have their 14th overall pick from the 2023 draft as the headliner. Jordan Hawkins is a pure shooter who helped UConn Huskies to a national title.

New Orleans will also hope for some big performances from Dyson Daniels. The Australian averaged 3.8 points per game in his first season in New Orleans. Daniels will try to prove he deserves a bigger role with the team in the upcoming season.

Pelicans Summer League Coaches

Assistant coach Casey Hill will be the summer league coach for the Pelicans.

Pelicans Schedule

Date and Time Opponent Channel July 7 (4:30pm ET) Minnesota Timberwolves NBA TV July 9 (10pm ET) Golden State Warriors ESPN2 July 11 (8pm ET) Phoenix Suns ESPN2 July 13 (7:30pm ET) Charlotte Hornets NBA TV Game #5 TBD TBD

The Pelicans do not have the toughest schedule. They play three teams with established, veteran-laden rosters.

The Warriors and Suns will have a lot of players trying to make NBA rosters. They do not have huge lottery draft pick names.

New Orleans is listed at 35/1 to win the summer league. Their biggest game will be against the No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller and the Hornets.

What to Watch For?

Daniels is the main name to watch on this team. He could have a productive tournament and a lot of touches.

Garrison Brooks was a productive big man in college for North Carolina and Mississippi State. He could get minutes for the Pelicans in Vegas. Former Ohio State player E.J. Liddell is another college star looking for NBA run on this squad.

Poll : 0 votes