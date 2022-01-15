“People will be talking about the KDs, and LeBron, maybe even a Steph Curry” – Shannon Sharpe believes people may forget about Michael Jordan in 20-30 years

For decades, Michael Jordan has been regarded as the greatest basketball player of all-time. One thing that remains unchanging in every basketball generation is the greatest of all-time conversation. This constant need to assign one player as the greatest player in the game has created an unending conversation that has spanned through generations.

With new generations, preferences will likely differ on who the GOAT is, and that's somewhat to be expected. It has been suggested that Jordan will be forgotten over time and the most recent player known to a generation will be pegged as the GOAT.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"What MJ has in his favor is the Jordan brand. But over time it gets more difficult because you never saw him play. 20 years from now, people will talk about LeBron, KD and Steph." — D-Wade says MJ will be forgotten in GOAT conversation:"What MJ has in his favor is the Jordan brand. But over time it gets more difficult because you never saw him play. 20 years from now, people will talk about LeBron, KD and Steph." — @ShannonSharpe D-Wade says MJ will be forgotten in GOAT conversation: "What MJ has in his favor is the Jordan brand. But over time it gets more difficult because you never saw him play. 20 years from now, people will talk about LeBron, KD and Steph." — @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/5B1IWkXs8g

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe stated that such will not be the case for Jordan as his brand and documentaries will keep him alive in the minds of the younger generations.

"Here's the thing Jordan has working in his favor that Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar) didn't," Sharpe said. "The Jordan brand. Plus, the Jordan flare. You see a lot of guys is like, 'Meh, that's Jordan-esque.'"

Shannon Sharpe believes in 20-30 years Michael Jordan will be forgotten and Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Steph Curry will talked about

Charlotte Hornets owner and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan reacts during the first half of Charlotte's game against the New York Knicks on Nov. 12 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

At one point, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was called the greatest player of all-time. Enter Michael Jordan. Jordan's ecstatic performances saw him assigned the title.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless DWade says Michael Jordan eventually will be forgotten in the GOAT debate. WHAT?!?! Now on @undisputed DWade says Michael Jordan eventually will be forgotten in the GOAT debate. WHAT?!?! Now on @undisputed

Dwyane Wade said the generations to come will forget MJ and will not have him in the GOAT conversation.

"We're not gonna be the ones having a conversation about the GOATs," Wade said. "Now it's going to be the younger, younger, younger generation. And they're gonna forget about Jordan like we forget about Kareem."

Sharpe agreed with Wade, saying that while MJ's case is a bit peculiar, in 20 to 30 years, he could be forgotten. In place of Jordan, the conversation will shift to Kevin Durant, LeBron James and possibly Steph Curry.

Also Read Article Continues below

"There's a little truth to it, but I think Jordan is gonna have a lot more staying power," Sharpe said. "I think it's going be 20, 30 years from now, probably people will be talking about the KDs, and LeBron, maybe even a Steph Curry as far as GOAT."

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein