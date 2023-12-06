Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Dec. 6): Latest on Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey's status

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back and get in the win column after straight losses. The 76ers' loaded injury report over the last two games was the key reason behind their mini-slum. But with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, who both missed the last game against the Boston Celtics, not on the injury report, the Sixers are favored to win their next game.

The 76ers will play the rebuilding Washington Wizards tonight on the road. Embiid was on the injury report the past two games due to non-Covic illness and is cleared to play. Maxey was also out against the Celtics due to the same reason and is available.

Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. will also play tonight after sustaining brutal injuries (rib fracture) after meeting with an accident on Nov. 11. He has recovered fully. Philly could likely have all their rotation players available, with only De'Anthony Melton on the injury report.

He is listed as probable, citing an unspecified illness. His current status means he's likely to play rather than sit the game out against the Wizards.

Philadelphia 76ers look well-balanced with roster after James Harden-trade

The Philadelphia 76ers traded James Harden after tensions between him and the front office. There were questions about the team's chances to compete against their conference rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, who were busy on the market.

The Bucks added Damian Lillard, while the Celtics signed Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to improve their push for title success. The Sixers, meanwhile, stayed put. They prolonged the process to trade Harden and settled for less after it proved a distraction once the season commenced.

However, the Sixers have seemingly gotten better after that trade. They didn't get a star player in return, but they signed savvy veterans like Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington, adding more size, length and shooting. The Sixers also acquired a promising young talent like Kenyon Martin Jr.

The Philadelphia 76ers seem to have a better roster balance around their two leading players, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tobias Harris have seamlessly adapted to the third and fourth-option roles.

The Sixers are 12-7 this campaign, so their record is a testament to their success without Harden. Philly remains a threat, but it will be interesting to see if it can sustain with this depth against star-studded conference rivals come playoff time.