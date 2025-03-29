Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Latest on Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr.'s status for Heat game (March 29)

Perhaps no team’s season has been derailed as much as the Philadelphia 76ers’ in 2024-25. They are 12th in the East with a 23-50. From being termed title contenders in the offseason, they are now just one defeat away from being out of play-in contention. That loss could come Saturday against the Miami Heat.

The Sixers are on a six-game losing streak and have won just one of the past 10 games. They most recently lost 119-114 to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. They were led by Quentin Grimes who had 22 points. Guerschon Yabusele was the next best player with 21 points.

With Philadelphia dealing with a plethora of injuries, here’s a look at the injury report for Saturday’s game.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The 76ers saw Joel Embiid and Paul George come in and out of the lineup for most of the season because of injuries. While Philly missed its established stars, Tyrese Maxey stepped up. However, he is out now as well with a finger injury. He has missed 13 straight games, with his last matchup being against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 3.

He also won’t play Sunday, as told by Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse on Friday. Maxey had a career year averaging 26.3 points, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 52 games. With the Sixers’ season almost done, there seems no point bringing him back.

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been a key component of the team this season, averaging 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 60 games. He missed the past eight games with a knee injury and remains out for Saturday, as reported by USA Today’s Ky Carlin. He was a partial participant during Friday’s practice.

Embiid (knee), Paul George (left knee), Eric Gordon (wrist) and Jared McCain (left knee) remain out for the season, while Kyle Lowry is without a return timetable because of a hip injury. Andre Drummond is out for Saturday’s game with a toe injury. Jalen Hood-Schifino (illness) is questionable, while Lonnie Walker IV (neck) is probable.

How and where to watch Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Local coverage of the game will be provided by NBC Sports Philadelphia and FanDuel Sports Network - Sun. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

