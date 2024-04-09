Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Latest on Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry's status against Detroit Pistons (April 9) 

The Philadelphia 76ers' guards Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry are questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. This matchup marks the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season, with the 76ers aiming to complete a 4-0 sweep.

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the struggling Detroit Pistons on Tuesday before enjoying a two-day break ahead of their next home game against the Orlando Magic on Friday night. With this favorable schedule in mind, the team may regard resting multiple players, given the five key questionable tags, including Maxey and Lowry.

De'Anthony Melton eyes a comeback after sitting out the Philadelphia 76ers' past 21 matchups. Renowned for his prowess as a perimeter defender, his potential return could hold significant implications for Philadelphia's postseason aspirations.

As Tuesday's action approaches, the 76ers are poised to conclude the season in a 7- versus 8-seed play-in game, with near-even probabilities of either hosting or visiting for that crucial matchup.

What happened to Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry?

Despite ongoing left hip tightness, Maxey showcases resilience following a commanding display. Notably, he amassed 52 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals during a double-overtime victory against the Spurs on Sunday, logging 54 minutes of play.

Should he receive clearance to participate on Tuesday, his court time is expected to be contingent upon the availability of key players like Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back), Kyle Lowry (knee) and Tobias Harris (knee).

Tyrese Maxey has encountered recent setbacks, missing two of his last five games due to a troublesome left hip, thus breaking a streak of 10 consecutive appearances.

Prior to this, he was sidelined for four consecutive matchups following a concussion suffered in the third quarter of a March 3 game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.

Maxey lost his footing while driving to the hoop, colliding with Derrick Jones Jr.'s knee and sustaining a blow to the head.

Kyle Lowry opted for rest during Sunday's matchup against San Antonio, citing the need for rejuvenation as the team played on the second set of their back-to-back. At the same time, his availability for Tuesday's game remains uncertain due to a lingering knee ailment.

Nevertheless, a return to the court wouldn't be unexpected. In his previous seven outings, Lowry has maintained averages of 9.1 points and 4.0 assists per game while logging 28.4 minutes of play.

Throughout the season, the former 38-year-old champion has faced injuries to his hand and head, including reconditioning after he got traded from the Miami Heat to the 76ers.