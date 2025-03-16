  • home icon
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (March 16): Latest updates on Paul George, Tyrese Maxey amid team’s injury woes

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Mar 16, 2025 04:37 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
Looking at latest updates on Philadelphia 76ers stars - Image: Imagn

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the NBA’s most injury-plagued teams this season, and they’ll face another squad dealing with a similar fate in the Dallas Mavericks. The 76ers will be missing a staggering 10 players tonight, while the Mavericks will be without six.

Philadelphia enters the matchup 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 22-44 record, having dropped three straight and winning just two of their last 17 games. Meanwhile, Dallas has also struggled, managing only two wins in their last 11 outings.

Below is the latest injury report for the Philadelphia 76ers (as of Saturday, 11:30 p.m.) for their Sunday afternoon matchup at the American Airlines Center.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (March 16)

The 76ers will be without their star trio of Joel Embiid (left knee injury management), Paul George (left groin soreness) and Tyrese Maxey (lower back sprain/finger sprain).

Embiid has already been ruled out for the season as he focuses on rehabbing his knee, while George could soon follow suit. ESPN recently reported that George is consulting doctors regarding groin and knee injuries, with a possible season-ending procedure being considered.

Additionally, Adem Bona (left ankle sprain), Andre Drummond (left toe sprain), Eric Gordon (right wrist surgery), Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management), Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery), Kelly Oubre Jr. (right knee sprain) and Lonnie Walker IV (concussion) are all out for Philadelphia.

Dallas’ injury report is shorter but still significant, as they will be missing Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Dante Exum (left hand fracture), Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain), Kyrie Irving (left knee sprain/ACL tear), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery).

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Philadelphia 76ers fans can catch the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia and listen on 97.5 The Fanatic via the 76ers Mobile App.

Dallas Mavericks fans can tune in on KFAA 29 or stream the game live via Fubo or NBA League Pass (subscription required).

The game was originally scheduled to air on ABC, but with both teams resembling walking corpses, the network has decided to broadcast the Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game instead.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
