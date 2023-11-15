Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Nov 15): Latest update on Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tyrese Maxey’s status

The Philadelphia 76ers host rivals Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, November 15. The Sixers got their eight-game winning streak snapped by the Indiana Pacers in their last outing.

They are looking like the most dominant team in the East and many Philadelphia fans are bidding good riddance to James Harden. Tyrese Maxey has stepped up as the team's second option and is looking like an All-Star this year. He dropped a career-high 50 points against the Pacers and is averaging 28.4 points and seven assists so far this season.

Joel Embiid and Maxey are available to play against the Boston Celtics but Kelly Oubre Jr. remains out. He suffered a fractured rib after getting in a car accident. He will be re-evaluated in one week. Nicolas Batum didn't play the last game against the Pacers due to personal reasons but is expected to lace up on Wednesday.

The Celtics, on the other hand, have listed Neemias Queta and Kristaps Porzingis as questionable for the game. Porzingis is dealing with a right knee contusion while Queta is managing his foot injury.

Philadelphia 76ers are exploring a possible trade for Zach LaVine

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers guards Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are seemingly heading nowhere and have had mediocre seasons ever since they assembled their squad of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic.

Ball has been injured for a while and the team doesn't look good without him. DeRozan and LaVine are trying to carry the scoring burden but are unable to get wins while Vucevic hasn't had an impact like he was expected to.

Now they have opened up the season 4-7 and rumors of LaVine on the trade market are beginning to appear. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Bulls have an "increased openness" to explore a trade with their star guard.

Recent reports have suggested that the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the few teams that are in the running to get LaVine.

With Harden gone, the Sixers could definitely use another scorer alongside Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. LaVine can create his own shot and take some of the attention away from Maxey as he is willing to play off the ball.

If the Bulls do trade LaVine for assets, we can expect DeMar DeRozan to hit the market as well. So if the Philadelphia 76ers are unable to acquire LaVine, they could trade for DeRozan instead.

