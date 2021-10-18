Philadelphia 76ers prediction: Which players can be the dark horses on this team for the 2021-22 NBA season?

It is clear who the Philadelphia 76ers will look to for production on both ends of the court in the 2021-22 NBA season. They have All-Star caliber players that can deliver big time to improve their chances at competing for a championship.

Nonetheless, few players could impact the game for the Philadelphia 76ers, albeit doing so quietly, almost to the point that most people do not recognize. For many, it's about stuffing the stat sheet, and whoever is not posting huge numbers might not be seen as a significant contributor.

While scoring will always be a welcome development, seeing as that is the purpose of the game, there are several under-the-radar activities that players engage in that sometimes do not get enough recognition.

Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Ben Simmons are the certified big-name players for the Philadelphia 76ers that will have the most impact in the game. Embiid is the perfect two-way player, but Harris sometimes struggles on defense while Simmons' ability to score is nearly non-existent.

Who could be one of the dark horses in the Philadelphia 76ers team?

Georges Niang immediately comes to mind when thinking of players that can be dark horses for the Philadelphia 76ers. The sharpshooter was acquired as a free agent and signed to a two-year deal worth $6.7 million.

The Philadelphia 76ers already have a solid defensive team, finishing second in defensive rating in the 2020-21 season. But perhaps the most prominent reason for his acquisition is the ability to shoot three-pointers.

For that reason, Niang can be a dark horse for the Philadelphia 76ers because he will be expected to keep the offense going off the bench. He shot 42.5% from beyond the arc on 4.1 attempts per game last season and would need to be as effective.

Another player that could be a dark horse for the Philadelphia 76ers is Matisse Thybulle. If the Simmons saga had dragged out, he might have been favored to start as the point guard.

Thybulle has established himself as a prime defender but has some way to go in being a major contributor on offense for them. Nonetheless, he could turn things around if given more minutes.

Tyrese Maxey and Isaiah Joe also deserve mention as both players have shown immense improvement. They did enough in the preseason fixtures to show Doc Rivers how impactful they can be if given the opportunity.

