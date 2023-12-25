Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 25, 2023 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Philadelphia 76ers are 3rd in the NBA Eastern Conference standings with a record of 20-8 as they coming into the Christmas Day matchup against the Miami Heat. They won both of their last two games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors.

The game will take place at the Kaseya Center located in Miami, Florida and will be featured on television through ESPN starting 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass subscribers can enjoy the game through an online livestream.

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart for Dec. 25, 2023

The Philadelphia 76ers have been starting Kelly Oubre Jr., but since his unfortunate freak accident, the team has been fielding veteran forward Nic Batum instead. However, reports have shown that Batum would be out due to a hamstring injury and that Oubre is promoted back to the starting five.

Joel Embiid has been a strong contender for winning his second consecutive MVP award with the way that he is playing this season especially since the team lost James Harden through a trade.

However, according to the recent injury report of the Sixers, Embiid is ruled 'out' due to an ankle injury. This changes the team's rotation entering their matchup with the Heat.

Patrick Beverly, DeAnthony Melton, Mo Bamba and Ryan Covington are marked as 'probable' to play and will be game-time decisions. With all those factors, this is what the Sixers' depth chart and starting five would look like against the Miami Heat.

POSITION STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Tyrese Maxey Patrick Beverley Terquavion Smith SG De'Antony Melton Jaden Springer Furrkan Korkmaz SF Kelly Oubre Jr. Marcus Morris Sr. Danuel House PF Tobias Harris KJ Martin C Paul Reed Mo Bamba

More pressure on the shoulders of Tyrese Maxey

Without Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers need Tyrese Maxey to be the team's best player on Christmas Day. He will be getting help from Tobias Harris as the veteran forward has always been reliable and flexible with his contribution.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had been doing well before the injury and has slowly been getting back into his rhythm. The Sixers need to get him going early on along with De'Anthony Melton.

Paul Reed and Mo Bamba will share minutes at the center position and expect them to try and shine as both of them have that itch to prove themselves as a starter-worthy center in the league.