Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups and depth charts for Jan. 6 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to square off with the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Jan. 6, in a cross-conference matchup with high stakes. The Jazz are fighting to work their way up the Western Conference standings, while the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to close the gap on the second-place Milwaukee Bucks. Given that, the game is important for both teams.

In their most recent game, the Philadelphia 76ers were defeated by the New York Knicks, marking their first loss of 2024 after a win over the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 2. While Joel Embiid scored 30 points and racked up a double-double in the loss, only two other players scored in double-digits.

Given that, the expectation is that the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to make a statement early against the Jazz. Ahead of the team's upcoming game against the Utah Jazz, let's take a look at starting lineups, depth charts and injuries for the game.

Philadelphia 76ers injuries for Jan. 6

Heading into the game, there are several notable players who could potentially wind up missing the game for the 76ers. While the team has not submitted their game-day injury report to the league yet, four players have been on the team's injury report over the past week.

Tobias Harris, who played in the team's loss to the Knicks, was listed as a game-time decision on Friday's injury report due to an ankle injury. At the same time, Robert Covington (knee), Furkan Korkmaz (illness) and De'Anthony Melton (back) are all listed as game-time decisions.

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 6

After looking at the injuries for the 76ers, let's take a look at the team's depth chart and projected starting lineup given the injuries. With a number of players such as Tobias Harris, Robert Covington, Furkan Korkmaz and De'Anthony Melton being game-time decisions, the starting lineup could change.

Note: * indicates player who is game time decision & ** indicates player who is out

1st 2nd 3rd 4th PG Tyrese Maxey Patrick Beverley Terquavion Smith SG De'Anthony Melton* Kelly Oubre Jr Jaden Springer Furkan Korkmaz* SF Tobias Harris* Marcus Morris Sr Daniel House Jr PF Nicolas Batum Robert Covington* KJ Martin C Joel Embiid Paul Reed Mo Bamba Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Leading up to the game, experts seem confident in the 76ers getting the win. According to Odds Shark and major US sportsbooks, the 76ers sit as comfortable favorites, while the Utah Jazz sit as heavy underdogs.

According to Odds Shark, the 76ers are -979 favorites to win the game, while the Jazz are +613 underdogs. To simplify these numbers, the 76ers being -979 favorites means it would take a $979 bet to win $100, while on the flip side, a $100 bet on the Jazz would win $613.

The game is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. Pacific Time) on NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Philadelphia and Root Sports Northwest.