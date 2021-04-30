Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 30th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center in the second and final game of their back-to-back series in the 2020-21 NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers routed the Atlanta Hawks 127-83 in the last meeting between the two teams. The Hawks shot just 33.3% from the field than the 76ers' 53.9%, as the Philadelphia 76ers were the better team by a mile at both ends of the floor.

John Collins led the charge for the Atlanta Hawks with 21 points in the absence of Trae Young, who missed his fourth straight game. For the Philadelphia 76ers, Seth Curry scored a team-high 20 points, while five other players scored in double digits.

The win saw the Philadelphia 76ers secure a playoff spot. They are now the fourth team to qualify for the postseason, after the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.

.@sdotcurry came out and did what he does best.



20 PTS | 3 REB | 1 AST



📹 presented by @IBX pic.twitter.com/MVB1hYDERQ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 29, 2021

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers - Injury Report

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out three players - Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish - for this game. Huerter (shoulder) and Hunter (knee) are expected to be out till May 1st, while Reddish (Achilles) is expected to unavailable till May 16th.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Trae Young (ankle), Clint Capela (heel), Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) and Tony Snell (ankle) are listed as questionable. Their inclusion in the lineup could be a game-time decision.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow's game (1/2):



Tony Snell (right ankle sprain): Probable

Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness): Questionable

Clint Capela (right heel pain): Questionable

Trae Young (left ankle sprain): Questionable pic.twitter.com/IblcngyxOl — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 29, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have not reported any injuries for this game and will have their full squad available.

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers - Predicted Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will likely play the same starting lineup they deployed in the last game. Depending on the availability of Bogdanovic, Capela and Trae Young, they could make a few changes, though.

Lou Williams and Bogdanovic will likely start in the backcourt, while John Collins, Tony Snell and Clint Capela are expected to start in the frontcourt.

From the reserves, the likes of Brandon Goodwin, Danilo Gallinari and Kris Dunn will likely play the most rotation minutes.

Philadelphia 76ers

Advertisement

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are likely to play their strongest starting five for this game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Ben Simmons and Seth Curry will likely pair up as the two guards, while Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid could play as the three frontcourt players.

From the reserves, the likes of Dwight Howard, Shake Milto, and Matisse Thybulle will likely play the most minutes coming off the bench.

Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers - Predicted Starting 5s

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Lou Williams l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Tony Snell l Power Forward - John Collins l Center - Clint Capela.

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid.