Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s – January 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Despite a glorious start to the NBA 2020-21 season, the Philadelphia 76ers come into their game against the Atlanta Hawks on the back of two successive losses.

The Sixers won 7 of their first 8 games but have since been derailed due to the absence of several players, who are missing due to safety and health-related protocols.

Trae Young and De'Andre Hunter will be expected to lead the Atlanta Hawks to victory

On the other hand, the Atlanta Hawks have looked decent offensively but have struggled on the other end of the court. The Hawks come into the game against the Philadelphia 76ers off the back of four straight losses, and will be looking for a change in fortunes against the short-handed Sixers.

For Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, the matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers comes at a crucial time as they need to reach 0.500 again before the defeats begin to pile up further.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Updates

The Philadelphia 76ers are missing the major of their starters, including the star duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

While Embiid is doubtful to return against the Atlanta Hawks, Ben Simmons has not traveled. The Philadelphia 76ers are also missing Seth Curry and Tobias Harris, and have a string of bench players ruled out as well.

For the Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young is the only player listed as doubtful, although he is expected to feature.

Unfortunately, the Hawks received a big blow this morning when offseason acquisition Bogdan Bogdanovic was ruled out indefinitely with a fractured knee.

Bogdanovic and Tony Snell join Rajon Rondo, Danilo Gallinari, and Onyeka Okongwu on the list of players who will not be featuring for the Atlanta Hawks against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

With multiple starters expected to sit out, the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking at Dwight Howard, Tyrese Maxey, and Danny Green to lead them to victory against the Atlanta Hawks.

Dakota Mathias should also be in the starting lineup while Tyrese Maxey is expected to start alongside Isaiah Joe at the Guard position.

The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, have all of their regular starters available and Trae Young will be expected to pair up again with Cam Reddish at the Guard position. Clint Capela should start at the Center while De’Andre hunter and John Collins are also available for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are both missing for the Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

F Danny Green, F Dakota Mathias, G Isaiah Joe, G Tyrese Maxey C Dwight Howard

Trae Young is "probable" to start for the Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

F De’Andre Hunter, F John Collins, G Trae Young, G Cam Reddish, C Clint Capela