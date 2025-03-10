Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10, 2025

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks matchup is one of 12 games scheduled for Monday. Atlanta is seventh in the East with a 30-34 record, while Philly is 11th with a 22-41 record.

Philadelphia leads 203-195 in the 76ers vs. Hawks regular season head-to-head record. On Monday, the teams will face off in their 399th game, marking the first of three matchups this season. The Hawks triumphed 127-121 in the latest meeting between the teams in Feb. 2024. While Trae Young's 37-point performance won the game for Atlanta, Kelly Oubre Jr. was the 76ers' best player with 28 points.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks game details and odds

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Monday, Mar. 10, at State Farm Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: 76ers (+325) vs. Hawks (-425)

Spread: 76ers (+9.5) vs. Hawks (-9.5)

Total (O/U): 76ers -110 (o234) vs. Hawks -110 (u234)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks preview

The 76ers are coming off a narrow 126-122 win against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Quentin Grimes led all starters with 25 points, while Lonnie Walker IV had 25 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

Philadelphia has just two wins in the last 10 and will continue to play without Paul George (groin) and Joel Embiid (knee). Tyrese Maxey is questionable for Monday’s game with a back issue after missing Sunday.

The Hawks are on a two-game win streak but have won just four of their past ten games. They seem like a lock for a play-in spot but need a lot to move up the standings for a fixed playoff spot.

Atlanta last played Saturday and won 120-118 against the Indiana Pacers. Trae Young led his team with 36 points and eight assists, while Caris LeVert came off the bench for 26 points.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks betting props

Tyrese Maxey’s points total is set at 24.5. While his status is still unclear, if he ends up playing, he should be able to cover the prop and go over as it is under his season average of 26.3 points.

Trae Young’s points total is at 26.5. He is also questionable for the game as he has a quadriceps injury. If Young is cleared to play, he should be able to score over 26.5 points.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Hawks to get a win at home. We expect the same, as Atlanta should cover the spread for a win. While this should be a high-scoring game, the team total should stay under 234 points.

