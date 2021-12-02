Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - December 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will make the trip to the State Farm Arena for a game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. In the previous encounter between the two teams earlier this season, Philly emerged victorious courtesy of an all-round team performance.

They will be hoping to carry that brilliance forward, as they are in desperate need of some wins. They have fallen to an 11-11 record and sit eleventh in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, their opponents, the Atlanta Hawks, have been in good form lately. The team has won eight of their nine games and sits in seventh position in the East. They will be hoping to seek revenge from the defeat suffered earlier in the season by putting up a strong performance at home on Friday.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta | NBA 2021-22 Season

Date & Time: Friday, November 3, 8:30 PM ET [Saturday, November 4, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been surrounded by controversies and injuries since the start of the 2021-22 season. However, the team has done well to keep all of that aside and focus on playing some good basketball.

Joel Embiid's return from Covid has been a great sign of positivity for the 76ers. The Big Man has been performing extremely well and will need to keep going as the season progresses.

Facing the Hawks at the moment is going to be a huge challenge for the 76ers, as they are in the middle of a winning streak. However, Philly has been one of the hardest fighting teams this season. It is certain that they will come into the game with their 100% and will put on a stellar performance against the Hawks.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid announced his return from Covid in style as he racked up 42 points for Philly in their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is currently averaging 22.0 PPG and 10.9 RPG on 40.7% shooting from the field. Although Big Man has not replicated his scoring dominance from the last season, his impact on the game remains high.

Embiid played extremely well for the Sixers in the playoff series against the Hawks last season. He will be hoping to repeat the same only to guide his team to victory this time.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey, G - Seth Curry, F - Danny Green, F - Tobias Harris, C - Joel Embiid

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Atlanta Hawks v San Antonio Spurs

The Atlanta Hawks started the season slowly enduring a few heavy defeats, but the team responded strongly and currently look like a force in the East. Players like Trae Young, John Collins and Clint Capela have all continued their brilliance and that is reflecting on the recent success the team has had. Defeating the 76ers is never easy. However, the Hawks have done it in the past and given their recent form, they would fancy their chances in this encounter.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young has established himself as one of the best young talents in the league. He is averaging 26.3 PPG and 9.1 APG on 46.6% shooting from the field. The youngster has been playing with high efficiency and is certainly making a case to get back into the All-Star team. Trae will be hoping to continue his tremendous form by putting up another big performance for the Hawks at home.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young, G - Kevin Huerter, F - Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, F - John Collins, C - Clint Capela

76ers vs Hawks Match Prediction

The games between the 76ers vs Hawks have always been interesting. They played a 7 game series in the playoffs last year, where the Hawks emerged as winners. It is definitely going to be a close game to call. However, given the form of Trae Young. Atlanta will be the favorites for this encounter at the State Farm Arena.

Where to watch the 76ers vs Hawks game ?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

All NBA games are available on the official NBA app. The 76ers vs Hawks game will be nationally telecast on ESPN and locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Southeast

Edited by Diptanil Roy