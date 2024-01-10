Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Predictions, starting lineups and betting tips | Jan. 10, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers are 23-12 heading into their matchup with the 14-21 Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. This will be their third matchup of the season and will take place in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena.

The Sixers won their first game against the Hawks on the road on November 17, when Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris combined for 61 points. On December 8, the Sixers took on the Hawks on the road, winning the second game behind a combined 68 points from Embiid and Maxey.

In a long history of 387 regular season games between them, the Sixers lead with a 196-191 record. They have also faced off in the playoffs three times in 1980, 1982, and 2021 and the Sixers lead in that category too with a 9-5 record.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks predictions, previews, starting lineups and betting tips

Moneyline: 76ers (+120) vs. Hawks (-141)

Spread: 76ers (+2.5) vs. Hawks (-2.5)

Total(O/U): 76ers (O 245) vs. Hawks (U 245.5)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Preview

The tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on BSSE and NBCS-PH+ in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena.

The 76ers have played well following the trade that sent James Harden to the LA Clippers before the season and have a record of 23-12. Joel Embiid is having another MVP-caliber season, leading the league in points with 35 points. However, he's been ruled out for the game monitoring his left knee soreness. He missed the last game and the two practices before the game on Wednesday.

The Hawks look forward to capitalizing on this opportunity to protect the home court. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris will play big minutes for the 76ers to cover for Embiid's production. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are also expected to play well after a long road trip losing two straight.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Starting lineups

For the 76ers, Tyrese Maxey will start as the PG, Marcus Morris Sr. as the SG, Kelly Oubre Jr. as the SF, Nicolas Batum as the PF and Paul Reed will play as the Center.

For the Hawks, Trae Young will play the PG, Dejounte Murray as the SG, Saddiq Bey as the SF, Jalen Johnson as the PF and Clint Capela as the Center.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips

Trae Young leads the team in points and assists with 28 and 11 per game with 3 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Young's player props for the game are over 27.5 points for -140, over 3.5 rebounds for +130 and over 10.5 for -135.

Tyrese Maxey, without Embiid on the floor, leads the team in points and assists with 26 and 7 with four rebounds and a steal. His player props for the game are over 32.5 points for -120, over 3.5 rebounds for +100 and over 7.5 assists for +110.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Predictions

The Hawks are favored by 3 points against the 76ers, and the point total for the game is set at 244. Atlanta has an offensive rating of 118.7 with a -1.6 net rating, but expect them to score frequently as Embiid's absence will be felt in the paint.