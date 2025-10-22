Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 22 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will tip off their 2025-26 NBA season at the TD Garden on Wednesday. The Sixers enter this contest with a 1-3 preseason record. After deploying shorthanded lineups in the first three games, the Sixers finally had Joel Embiid back for the preseason finale on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
They made it count with a 126-110 win. Embiid honed in on his new role as a plug-and-play presence at the five, tallying 14 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 19 minutes, shooting 5 of 10. His presence made things easy for the Sixers' backcourt of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, who scored 27 and 26 points, respectively.
Meanwhile, the new-look Celtics didn't lose their winning habits despite the absence of Jayson Tatum and departures of Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. With a 3-1 record, Boston was impressive in its preseason run, proving it can put up a solid showing this season despite being shorthanded.
The revamped Celtics will hope to maintain their lopsided record over the Sixers (9-3 in their last 12 meetings) and turn heads in the Eastern Conference ahead of an unpredictable year.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Injury Reports
Philadelphia 76ers injury report
The 76ers are without Paul George, Jared McCain and Trendon Watford to tip off the new season. George is recovering from a knee injury, McCain is working on his conditioning following a thumb surgery and Watford is nursing a hamstring ailment.
Boston Celtics injury report
Jayson Tatum is the only player sidelined for the Celtics as the superstar continues his recovery from an Achilles tear. Meanwhile, his co-star Jaylen Brown headlines the report among available players. He's questionable, citing a hamstring injury.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 22
Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart
The Sixers could start Tyrese Maxey at point guard and VJ Edgecombe at shooting guard. Kelly Oubre Jr., Adem Bona and Joel Embiid will likely round out the rest of the lineup.
Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart
The Celtics could start with a backcourt of Payton Pritchard and Derrick White. Jaylen Brown and Chris Boucher will likely be the two forwards, with Neemias Queta at center.
76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.