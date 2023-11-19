Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction and betting tips | Nov. 19, 2023

The Philadelphia 76ers (9-3) face the Brooklyn Nets (6-6) on Sunday, Nov. 19. Nick Nurse's team have been impressive and look like genuine contenders in the Eastern Conference, despite James Harden's departure for the LA Clippers.

Tyrese Maxey has emerged as a breakout star for the Sixers to begin the season. His speed and scoring ability will test the Nets' defensive system. The Nets, meanwhile, will look to push the pace and create an advantage on the perimeter, where Joel Embiid's rim-protection is a non-factor.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Philadelphia 76ers (9-3) vs Brooklyn Nets (6-6)

Date and Time: Nov. 19, 2023 | 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview

The Nets enter their contest against the 76ers with multiple players in the injury report. Ben Simmons (out), Cam Thomas (out), and Dennis Smith Jr. (questionable) could all miss the contest.

The Nets also have five players assigned to the G-League, so they also won't be available for selection. Meanwhile, the Sixers will be at full strength except for Kelly Oube Jr., who continues to recover from being struck by a vehicle.

The veteran forward is dealing with a fractured rib and is not expected to play against the Nets.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Projected starting lineups

The Philadelphia 76ers' starting five could look like this: Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton, Robert Covington, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid.

Nick Nurse has multiple two-way talents at his disposal. The Sixers' ability to generate offense from defense is what has made them a difficult opponent.

The Brooklyn Nets' starting five could look like this: Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie, Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton.

The Nets like to push the pace and shoot early 3s in transition. The clash of styles with Philadelphia will ensure that the game is an interesting one.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Betting Tips

Mikal Bridges will lead the offensive line for the Nets. He will enter the game against the 76ers with odds of -120 to score over 23.5 points and -105 on the under.

Dorian Finney-Smith has been a reliable weapon from the 3-point range this season. He enters the game with odds of +145 to hit over 2.5 threes against the Sixers and is -190 on the under.

Joel Embiid's size and physicality make him the ideal rebounding threat. The Sixers star is -125 to secure over 10.5 boards, while he's +100 on the under. Embiid is averaging 11.1 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey. is +105 to dish out more than 6.5 dimes and -135 on the under. The breakout guard is averaging 6.8 assists per game over his first 12 appearances this season.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction

The 76ers are expected to have a slight edge over the Nets. Nick Nurse's team will have a -4 points spread and are -170 on the money line; for context, the Nets are +142.

Philadelphia will have the two best players in the contest in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey and have momentum coming into the contest. However, Brooklyn's style of play could give the Sixers some trouble, which is likely why the spread is so low.

Philadelphia should secure a win over Brooklyn, but by no means will it be an easy game.