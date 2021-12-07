Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - December 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns with the Charlotte Hornets in an enthralling NBA regular-season game at the Spectrum Center on Wednesday. This will be the second consecutive encounter between the two of them this week. In a game between the two teams on Monday, Philly secured a stunning win in overtime courtesy of a Joel Embiid masterclass.

The 76ers' center scored 43 points and grabbed 15 rebounds while shooting a staggering 75% from the field. Tobias Harris also had a great game as he grabbed a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double in this overtime win. The team will be focused on putting up another impressive performance to take their fourteenth win of the season on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Charlotte, who are depleted without the presence of stars like LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee, put up a good fight against the Sixers. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 35 points on 54.2% shooting from the field. He will be hoping to continue his brilliance and help the team secure their revenge over Philly at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 8, 8:00 PM ET [Thursday, December 9, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers were in the news the entire offseason due to the controversy regarding Ben Simmons. They have also had a lot of injury problems, but nothing has stopped them from playing good basketball. The team has a 13-11 record and sit at the seventh position in the Eastern Conference.

Joel Embiid has been big since his return from Covid. Other players like Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey and Georges Niang have all had big games for Philly this season. The team is well equipped to make another run into the playoffs. However, the players on the team will need to stay aggressive and continue putting in work throughout the season.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has been putting up some big numbers for the 76ers lately. He is currently averaging 23.9 PPG and 11.3 RPG on 43.9% shooting from the field. Embiid is an integral part of the team and his return has helped them get wins against teams like Minnesota and now the Hornets. He will be hoping to put up another big performance at the Spectrum Center and guide the Sixers to their second win over the Hornets this week.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Shake Milton, G - Seth Curry, F - Danny Green, F - Tobias Harris, Center - Joel Embiid

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets look like a rejuvenated team this season as they currently hold a 14-12 record and sit eighth in the East. LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges have been big for them this season and with Kelly Oubre coming in, the team's offense has stepped up massively.

With several players missing due to Health and Safety Protocols, the team will be short-handed in the game against the Sixers. However, the franchise has shown a lot of grit and resilience this season, which means that when they take the floor on Wednesday, they will be all in and focused on getting the win.

Key Player - Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges has elevated his game to a whole different level this season. The youngster is averaging 20.2 PPG and 7.3 RPG through 26 games. He has continued posterizing players with his dunks and jaw-dropping moves. The 23-year-old had an off night in the loss on Monday as he scored 16 points on only 37.5% shooting from the field. He will be hoping to bounce back from that and put up a big performance against Philly on Wednesday.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Miles Bridges dunked on Giannis 😤 Miles Bridges dunked on Giannis 😤 https://t.co/4VMnN2FY5f

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - Cody Martin, G - Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Gordan Hayward, F - Miles Bridges, C - Nick Richards

76ers vs Hornets Match Prediction

The 76ers vs Hornets game on Monday was a clear reflection of how good the two teams have been this season. Both of them gave it their all and overtime was needed to decide the winner between the two. Considering the players that are available for the 76ers and their form coming into the game, it looks like they will be able to defeat the Hornets for the second time this week.

Where to watch the 76ers vs Hornets game?

All NBA games are available on the official NBA app. The 76ers vs Hornets game will locally be available on Bally Sports Southeast and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

