Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 30, 2023

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Chicago Bulls for the second time in two weeks. Philadelphia lost the first time the two teams met and will be looking to even the season series. Joel Embiid will miss his fourth consecutive game on Saturday but the Sixers have been playing well without him.

The Bulls are hoping to stay unbeaten against the Sixers this season. Doing that will be tough to do as Chicago will be without Zach LaVine, Torrey Craig and Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls’ already bottom-10 offense may find it more difficult without the aforementioned players.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyrese is emerging as a potential All-Star. He has admirably carried the 76ers in Embiid’s injury. He exploded for 42 points in Philly’s 131-127 win on the road against the Houston Rockets less than 24 hours ago.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls: Preview, betting tips and preview

Game details

Teams: Philadelphia 76ers (22-9) vs. Chicago Bulls (14-19)

Date and Time: December 30, 2023 | 8:00 PM ET

Venue: United Center | Chicago, IL

Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls: Game preview

The 76ers just keep on rolling even with Joel Embiid sidelined with a sprained ankle. Their latest victims were the Houston Rockets who couldn’t hold on to beat the visitors. Tyrese Maxey is looking like the co-superstar the Sixers have been looking for since the James Harden trade.

Expand Tweet

The Bulls will be more undermanned than the Sixers. Chicago hasn’t had Zach Lavine for weeks now and have missed Nikola Vucevic for a couple of games. The Bulls offense has been anemic with the two in the lineup. Beating Philly will be a big problem if the offense continues to falter.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls: Starting lineups

76ers coach Nick Nurse is likely sticking to the starting five that has been playing well without “The Process.” Paul Reed will continue to take Embiid’s spot. Joining him will be Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr. and De’Anthony Melton.

Expand Tweet

For Billy Donovan, he may have to juggle his starting five again. Patrick Williams is probable. If he’s cleared to play, he gets one of the forward spots. Otherwise, Dalen Terry could take his place.

DeMar DeRozan, Andre Drummond, Coby White and Alex Caruso are expected to open the game for Chicago.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls: Betting tips

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.3 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 24.5. Bettors get -111 for over and -115 for under. “Deebo” has hit over 24 points in three out of his last 10 games.

Philly’s defense, even if it will play the second night of a back-to-back, has been superb. Without Vucevic and LaVine, DeRozan will be one of their primary targets to limit. Chicago’s star might not get over his p points prop on Saturday.

Tobias Harris is averaging 17.3 points per contest. The over/under points prop for him is 20.5. Bettors get -122 for over and -105 for over. “Tobi” has hit over 20 points in his last four games. He has had plenty of opportunities to score without Joel Embiid. Chicago’s inefficient defense could allow him to go over 20 points.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls: Predictions

The moneyline for the 76ers is +105 while it’s -125 for the Bulls. Philly is a +1.5 underdog in Chicago.

The 76ers had to fly to Chicago immediately after beating the Houston Rockets on Friday. Chicago, however, is badly undermanned and the team has been struggling on defense. The underdog Sixers could walk away with another win to extend their winning streak to three.