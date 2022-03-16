Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers will lock horns in an Eastern Conference matchup at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, March 16. Both teams have met twice this season, and the 76ers were able to get the better of the Cavs on both those occasions.

Philly come into this game on the back of a close defeat to the Denver Nuggets. Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic finally faced off and this time it was the Joker that came out victorious. He scored 22 points and made 13 assists to get over the finish line against Philly. Bones Hyland also had a great night for the Nuggets as he scored 21 points, which helped them get to a 114-110 win on the night.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, got off to a fantastic win in overtime against the LA Clippers. Evan Mobley led the scorers with a 30 point night. Darius Garland also scored 24 points, while dropping 13 dimes for the Cavs. Ivica Zubac scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Clippers, but his effort was cancelled out by a brilliant overtime performance from the Cavs, which helped them take a 120-111 win.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 16, 7:00 PM ET [Thursday, March 17, 4:30 AM IST]

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Field House, Cleveland, OH

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

All of the 76ers starters are fit for this game. However, they will miss the services of their two-way players Charles Bassey, Myles Powell and Jaden Springer due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Charles Bassey Out G-League Myles Powell Out G-League Jaden Springer Out G-League

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reported 4 players as part of their injury report. Rajon Rondo, Jarrett Allen, Collin Sexton and Dean Wade will all miss out on this game due to injuries. Sexton is expected to only be available next season, while the other three will be back in a matter of a few games for the Cavs.

Player Name Status Reason Rajon Rondo Out Right Ankle Sprain Jarrett Allen Out Left Finger Fracture Collin Sexton Out Left Knee Meniscal Tear Dean Wade Out Right Knee Soreness

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [over & Under] Point Spread Philadelphia 76ers 41-26 -190 Over 217.5 [-110] -4.5 Cleveland Cavaliers 39-29 +155 Under 217.5 [-110] +4.5

The 76ers are being favored in this game due to the wide array of superstars they have on their team. Although the Cavs are an exciting young team, who have proven their potential this season, it is going to be difficult for them to stop the likes of Joel Embiid and James Harden considering the form the duo has been in of late.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

The Philadelphia 76ers have gone over the total points 32 times this season The 76ers are 22-11 on the road for the season. Joel Embiid has averaged 31.2 PPG and 11.8 RPG since the All-Star break

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs are 21-11 at home this season. Rajon Rondo and Jarrett will not be playing for the Cavs Darius Garland is averaging 28.5 PPG in his last 4 appearances

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers will start James Harden and Tyrese Maxey on the backcourt. Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris will man the frontcourt, while Joel Embiid starts at center for the 76ers. Georges Niang and Danny Green will play significant minutes off the bench for the team in this game.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs will start Darius Garland and Caris LeVert on the backcourt. Isaac Okoro and Lauri Markkanen are expected to share the frontcourt, while Evan Mobley starts at center. Kevin Love and Brandon Goodwin will play the most minutes off the bench for the Cavs

The scores have been under in 7 of the last 10 meetings between the two sides.

The 76ers have won 7 out of the last 10 games between the two teams.

The 76ers are the tenth best team in terms of defensive ratings, while the Cavs are fourth in the league on that end.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Small Forward - Matisse Thybulle | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Caris LeVert | Small Forward - Isaac Okoro | Power Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Center - Evan Mobley

