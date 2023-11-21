Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 21, 2023

The Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) will go head-to-head in the latest round of in-season tournament play. Philadelphia is currently second in East Group A with two wins and one loss, while the Cavaliers sit third with one win and a loss to their name.

Cleveland enters the contest against Philadelphia on a three-game winning streak and has the frontcourt size to pose problems to Nick Nurse's team. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will be a physical presence in the paint. However, Donovan Mitchell's absence will hurt the team's backcourt production.

Philadelphia has looked like a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference. The two-man game between Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey will be a vital cog in how Nurse tasks his team with operating throughout the contest.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Game details, prediction and betting

Game Details

Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (10-3)

Date and Time: November 21, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers will miss Ty Jerome, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro and Ricky Rubio due to injury. Caris LeVert is questionable due to knee soreness. With such a string of absentees, the Cavaliers will face an uphill battle to get a desirable result against a sturdy Philadelphia 76ers team.

Philadelphia only has one player on their injury list, as Kelly Oubre Jr. continues to recover from fractured ribs from an accident with a moving vehicle in Philadelphia. As such, the Sixers will almost be at full strength when they face Cleveland and will likely feel confident of adding another win to their season tally.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Projected starting line-ups

The Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup could look like this: Darius Garland, Max Strus, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Garland will provide excellent playmaking and scoring from the guard position, while Mobley and Allen will be the size that's necessary to withstand the physical play of Embiid.

The Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup could look like this: Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton, Nicolas Batum, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid.

Maxey and Embiid will be the two catalysts on offense, while Melton's point-of-attack defense will be key to slowing down Garland's exceptional playmaking ability.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Betting tips

Joel Embiid is the reigning NBA MVP. He is currently averaging 31.9 points per game and enters the contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers as a -105 to score over 29.5. You can get the under on Embiid at -120.

The Cavaliers acquired Max Strus to provide perimeter scoring and floor spacing, and he's done just that to start the season. He enters the game against Philadelphia with odds of -165 to hit over 2.5 threes in the game; the under is set at +130.

Tyrese Maxey's two-man game with Embiid has elevated the Sixers despite the loss of James Harden via trade. Maxey is averaging 7.1 assists per game over his first 13 outsing and will be a +105 to secure 6.5 or more dimes against the Cavaliers. The under sits at -135.

Jarrett Allen is one of the best rim-running big men in the NBA. He is set at -130 for over 8.5 rebounds and +110 on the under.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers enter their contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy favorites. The bookies have them as +7.5 on the spread for -110 and -325 on the money line.

Cleveland's injury issues will hurt their rotation and force them into some unwanted mismatches. Factor in the Sixers' strong start to the season, Joel Embiid's presence in the rotation and how Nick Nurse's egalitarian coaching style has been a big hit, and you can see why the Cavaliers are being listed as the underdog.