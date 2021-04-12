Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers will end their four-game road trip in the 2020-21 NBA with a meeting against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Monday.

It is a crucial game for the Sixers who are hoping to stay atop the East standings. The Philadelphia 76ers, who are 36-17 on the season, have struggled for momentum in recent games.

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and company, have alternated wins and losses in their last past five games. They need to break that trend after winning 117-93 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

Luka Doncic goes to work on NBA League Pass! 🕺 pic.twitter.com/8Z79lknWUk — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2021

Meanwhile, after a five-game winning streak, the Dallas Mavericks have lost two of their last three games, which includes a 117-119 setback against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

It was a heartbreaking loss, as DeMar DeRozan hit the tiebreaking jump shot with 0.5 seconds to play. The Mavericks are now 29-23 on the season and in seventh place in the West. A win would help them catch up to the Portland Trail Blazers, who are a game and a half ahead of the Mavs in sixth place.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Update

Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris was ruled out of Saturday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of a sore knee.

Advertisement

According to Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers, the veteran forward didn't play because the team didn't want to aggravate his injury. Harris should be ready to play against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Ben Simmons jumper 👀 pic.twitter.com/KGHbBB7qjG — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 11, 2021

Meanwhile, George Hill hasn’t played for the Philadelphia 76ers since he was acquired in March. There is no timetable yet for his return. Hill continues to deal with a right thumb surgery that has sidelined him for the past month and a half.

Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis (right) of the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have no timetable for Tyler Terry’s return. He has been out for personal reasons for the past two months and is unlikely to play against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Meanwhile, a sore lower right leg could keep Maxi Kleber out of Monday’s contest, but his availability could be a game-time decision. He has missed three of the past five games for the Dallas Mavericks.

Advertisement

JJ Redick’s inflamed right heel was well enough for him to practice with the team on Saturday. He didn’t play against the Spurs, but he could feature against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Harris’ availability should mean a return to normalcy for the Philadelphia 76ers' starting lineup. That means Mattise Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz will likely return to the bench.

Meanwhile, Hill’s absence hasn’t affected Rivers’ rotation since the player hasn’t played for the Philadelphia 76ers since he has been acquired.

Dallas Mavericks

Nicolo Melli has started in four of the Dallas Mavericks’ last five games, including on Sunday's loss to the Spurs. He is the likely candidate to replace Kleber in the starting lineup when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Meanwhile, Redick’s possible return could limit the minutes handed out by coach Rick Carlisle to Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke. However, the former New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard will likely play a few minutes if he’s activated.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid.

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson l Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith l Power Forward - Nicolo Melli l Center - Kristaps Porzingis.