Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Combined 5 - March 30th, 2021 

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena tonight, with the intent to bounce back from a disheartening 112-122 loss to the LA Clippers.

The 76ers still lead the East with a 32-14 record, while the Denver Nuggets are fifth in the Western Conference standings with a 28-18 record.

The 76ers have won four of their last five games, and apart from the slight blip against the Clippers, have enjoyed decent form. The Nuggets, on the other hand, have faced a mixed bag of results lately, losing two of their last five fixtures.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction

Chicago Bulls v Denver Nuggets

Both teams have equal chances of winning the game, but it would be fair to say that the Philadelphia 76ers will enter the game with a slight edge.

The Denver Nuggets made two important acquisitions on trade deadline day, signing frontcourt players Aaron Gordon and Javale McGee, but the duo haven't settled in yet for last year's Western Conference finalists.

The Philadelphia 76ers will have to be at their best to prevail over Mike Malone's men, and Ben Simmons and co. should be able to overcome the task if they want to justify the tag of 'title contenders'.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets - Combined 5

Point Guard - Ben Simmons | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic.

Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers

A speculative combined five of the two teams will feature an all Philadelphia 76ers backcourt of DPOY candidate Ben Simmons and sharpshooter Seth Curry.

Simmons has averaged a stellar 16 points, 7.5 assists and eight rebounds per game along with 0.7 blocks and 1.5 steals. While Seth Curry has put up 13 points on an incredible 43% shooting from the deep.

Simmons is preferred over Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who has had a successful campaign as well, due to the 76ers guard's versatility and defense.

Curry and Barton are much closer in relation, but the former takes it because of his sublime shooting and form.

Michael Porter Jr. makes the team over Danny Green, who has been in terrific shooting form himself. However, Porter Jr. has been more effective overall, tallying 16 points and seven rebounds on 52% shooting from the field.

NBA trade deadline day acquisition Aaron Gordon starts at power forward. He shined on his debut against the Atlanta Hawks, making six of his nine shots.

Gordon was a +17 to end the game and edges out Tobias Harris to make the hypothetical combined five.

In Joel Embiid's absence, Nikola Jokic is the clear-cut choice to start in the center spot. The prolific Serb has been in inspirational form, averaging 27 points, 8.5 assists and 11 rebounds per game on 57% shooting from the field and 42% from behind the three-point arc.

He is also registering 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks, a fact which showcases his ability to take the game away from the Philadelphia 76ers tonight.

