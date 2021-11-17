Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - November 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will commence their six-game road trip in the 2021-22 NBA with a visit to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Philly's heavily decimated lineup has been battered in their current five-game losing streak. The end is nowhere in sight as they take on the Nuggets at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Without possibly four of their best players, the Philadelphia 76ers are in desperate need of putting up points against one of the NBA's best defensive teams. The Nuggets' road to success this season has been through their grind-out defense. So Philly's offense will have to look for loopholes in the Denver Nuggets' defense to end their losing skid.

Like the Philadelphia 76ers, the Denver Nuggets are also undermanned. Jamal Murray has not seen a minute of game time this season, while Michael Porter Jr. is out until his back issues are resolved. They also lost Will Barton in their last two games due to back tightness. The injuries have not really stopped the Nuggets from winning, though.

Before their loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Nuggets had a five-game winning streak. Despite the lack of offensive firepower due to injuries, they have managed to beat opponents through their tough-as-nails defense. That defense will have to be back to usual to help them bounce back from their loss.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Thursday, November 18th; 9:00 PM ET (Friday, November 19th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

A spate of injuries have already cost the Philadelphia 76ers a slew of games this season. [Photo: Liberty Ballers]

Joel Embiid's loss has been greatly felt by the 76ers in their string of losses. Despite Andre Drummond's best efforts, there isn't just enough on the roster to manufacture points to win.

Embiid could potentially return against the Denver Nuggets, but it is highly doubtful. He was symptomatic, and was described by Doc Rivers as not doing too great. He could also need time to get back in game shape after a long layoff without basketball activity.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey is developing right in front of Rivers' eyes as adversity continues to hound the Philadelphia 76ers. The sophomore guard, in his last five games, has taken the leadership role that the team has lacked without Embiid. He has also put up impressive numbers - 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

If Maxey keeps up his play, and the rest of the roster contributes, the Philadelphia 76ers might have a chance to beat the Denver Nuggets.

Key Player - Tyrese Maxey

The Philadelphia 76ers entrusted the University of Kentucky star with the keys to their offense. He had a pretty good start to the season before the burden of running the 76ers' offense overwhelmed him.

In the last few games without Joel Embiid and some of the team's best players, Maxey has risen to the occasion, though. He is seeing the floor better, and has improved his reading of NBA defenses.

The 21-year old has also found a nice balance between scoring and setting up his teammates. Adversity will only make him stronger and better, with the kind of effort and character he has shown.

The Philadelphia 76ers may just have found their franchise point guard.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Shake Milton | F - Tobias Harris | C - Andre Drummond.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have not seen the trio of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. on the floor at the same time this season. [Photo: NBC Sports]

The Denver Nuggets continue to be very competitive or outright winning games, despite being undermanned since the start of the season. Michael Porter Jr., who was expected to take a big leap this year, severely underperformed before getting sidelined with injury. It's not a stretch to say that Denver is practically Nikola Jokic right now.

The Serbian superstar is currently performing on a historically great level. One has to wonder how long the Denver Nuggets will overburden the reigning MVP before he burns out. Will Barton has been an unsung hero in Mike Malone's system. He has been Jokic's most solid backup for most of the season.

If the Denver Nuggets can't get back Barton soon, the NBA MVP will have to compensate yet again, even against the Philadelphia 76ers' woeful offense.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

In the second game of a back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks, Nikola Jokic scored a season-best 35 points along with 16 rebounds and six assists.

It's beginning to look somewhat funny how the 26-year old is carrying the franchise amidst all their injuries. Three of Denver's best players are sidelined, yet the team has chugged along, thanks to the MVP.

It's an open secret in the NBA that the Denver Nuggets fall off a cliff if the three-time All-Star is not on the floor. What's even more absurd is the opposing team's inability to consistently stop the Nuggets from winning despite knowing that everything runs through Jokic.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Nikola Jokic tonight:



35 Points

16 Rebounds

7 Assists

2 Blocks

57% FG



🃏 Nikola Jokic tonight: 35 Points 16 Rebounds 7 Assists 2 Blocks57% FG🃏 https://t.co/NQfD7KW53B

Nikola Jokic's greatness is only just starting to open the eyes of basketball fans in the Denver Nuggets' injury-riddled season.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris | G - Austin Rivers | F - Jeff Green | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic.

76ers vs Nuggets Match Prediction

Both teams will be coming in greatly handicapped by injuries, but the Denver Nuggets have the advantage because of Nikola Jokic's presence.

The NBA has not found a consistent answer to the Jokic riddle over the last two campaigns, and the MVP is playing even better than they did last season. Philly will likely miss Joel Embiid, which puts this game a little more in favor of Denver.

Without the missing integral pieces in the Philadelphia 76ers' rotation, the Denver Nuggets could grind out yet another victory.

Where to watch 76ers vs Nuggets?

NBA TV will telecast the game live nationally. The NBA League Pass will also cover the matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets on live stream. Local coverage of the matchup will be aired live on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Altitude Sports.

