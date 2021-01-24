Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA action continues today as Eastern Conference heavyweights Philadelphia 76ers take on the struggling Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena. The 76ers currently have a 11-5 record which has them at the top in the East, while the Pistons are stuck at the bottom of their conference standings with a 3-12 record.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons Injury Update

Philadelphia 76ers

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers

After missing multiple players due to health and safety reasons for two weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers were finally able to field their strongest starting lineup against the Boston Celtics.

The 76ers will, however, be missing power forward Mike Scott due to a knee injury for this game. Center Vincent Poirier has still not cleared the medical protocols for COVID-19, and he will remain unavailable against the Detroit Pistons.

Detroit Pistons

Houston Rockets v Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons will be missing the point guard duo of Killian Hayes and Frank Jackson for this pivotal match against the Philadelphia 76ers. Derrick Rose has taken Hayes' place in the starting lineup, but injuries to these 2 players have the Pistons seriously undermanned at the guard spot.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to start with a backcourt of rookie Tyrese Maxey and off-season acquisition Seth Curry. Sharp shooter Danny Green will start at small forward, with Tobias Harris taking his usual spot at the 4. Cameroonian big and MVP candidate Joel Embiid will start at center.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons will field the duo of Delon Wright and Wayne Ellington at the guard spots, with the in-form Jerami Grant starting at small forward. Blake Griffin is set to start at power forward, while former Denver Nuggets player Mason Plumlee will be the team's starting center.

"@delonwright, who scored 18 points, didn’t think @JeramiGrant's shot beat the buzzer but was hoping he’d see his teammate sent to the line for the chance to win it with free throws."@Keith_Langlois

📰: https://t.co/nz8Mx6cVqq — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 23, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting-5s

Philadelphia 76ers

G Tyrese Maxey, G Seth Curry, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid

Detroit Pistons

G Delon Wright G Wayne Ellington F Jerami Grant F Blake Griffin C Mason Plumlee

