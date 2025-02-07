Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 7 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers hit the road to face the Detroit Pistons on Friday for their third and final encounter of the 2024-25 regular season. Both teams are 1-1 against each other in their ongoing regular season series.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

76ers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 7

The 76ers are projected to use a starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey (PG), Kelly Oubre Jr. (SG), Paul George (SF), Guerschon Yabusele (PF) and Joel Embiid (C) for the game.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Maxey

Kyle Lowry Jared Butler SG Kelly Oubre Jr. Eric Gordon Quentin Grimes* SF Paul George Quentin Grimes* Justin Edwards PF Guerschon Yabusele* Justin Edwards Ricky Council IV C Joel Embiid Guerschon Yabusele* Adem Bona

Pistons Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 7

Meanwhile, the Pistons are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Cade Cunningham (PG), Tim Hardaway Jr. (SG), Ausar Thompson (SF), Tobias Harris (PF) and Jalen Duren (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Cade Cunningham*

Dennis Schroder*

Marcus Sasser SG Tim Hardaway Jr. Malik Beasley* Marcus Sasser SF Ausar Thompson Ronald Holland II Tim Hardaway Jr. PF Tobias Harris* Simone Fontecchio Lindy Waters III* C Jalen Duren Isaiah Stewart Paul Reed

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Reports

76ers injury report for Feb. 7

The Sixers have four players listed on their injury report for the contest. Quentin Grimes is probable to play, while Guerschon Yabusele and Andre Drummond are listed as questionable. Their participation will be a game-time decision.

Moreover, Jared McCain is listed out for the season.

Player Status Injury Quentin Grimes Probable (GTD) Not Injury Related Guerschon Yabusele Questionable (GTD) Knee Andre Drummond Questionable (GTD) Toe Jared McCain Out (OFS) Knee

Pistons injury report for Feb. 7

Meanwhile, the Pistons have six players listed on their injury report. Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley are likely to play, while Cade Cunningham, Lindy Waters III, and Dennis Schroder's participation is questionable. Jaden Ivey is out for the game.

Player Status Injury Tobias Harris Probable (GTD) Leg Malik Beasley Probable (GTD) Shoulder Cade Cunningham Questionable (GTD) Ankle Dennis Schroder Questionable (GTD) Not Injury Related Lindy Waters III Questionable (GTD) Not Injury Related Jaden Ivey Out Lower Leg

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons: Preview

Heading into the game, the 76ers stand 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 20-30 record. They have won five of their last 10 outings and are coming off a 108-101 home loss against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Tyrese Maxey led their losing effort in the game with 31 points, three rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are seventh in the East with a 25-26 record and have won four of their last 10 games. They are on a two-game losing streak after suffering a 118-115 home loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Cade Cunningham led their losing effort with 38 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, and four steals in the game.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons?

The 76ers-Pistons matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The contest will be aired nationally on ESPN, and locally on FanDuel Sports Network – Detroit and NBC Sports Philadelphia. It can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

