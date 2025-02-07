  • home icon
Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 7 | 2024-25 NBA season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Feb 07, 2025 09:27 GMT
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons - Source: Imagn
Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 7 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers hit the road to face the Detroit Pistons on Friday for their third and final encounter of the 2024-25 regular season. Both teams are 1-1 against each other in their ongoing regular season series.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

76ers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 7

The 76ers are projected to use a starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey (PG), Kelly Oubre Jr. (SG), Paul George (SF), Guerschon Yabusele (PF) and Joel Embiid (C) for the game.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGTyrese Maxey
Kyle LowryJared Butler
SGKelly Oubre Jr. Eric GordonQuentin Grimes*
SFPaul GeorgeQuentin Grimes*Justin Edwards
PFGuerschon Yabusele*Justin EdwardsRicky Council IV
CJoel EmbiidGuerschon Yabusele*Adem Bona
Pistons Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 7

Meanwhile, the Pistons are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Cade Cunningham (PG), Tim Hardaway Jr. (SG), Ausar Thompson (SF), Tobias Harris (PF) and Jalen Duren (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGCade Cunningham*
Dennis Schroder*
Marcus Sasser
SGTim Hardaway Jr.Malik Beasley*Marcus Sasser
SFAusar ThompsonRonald Holland IITim Hardaway Jr.
PFTobias Harris*Simone FontecchioLindy Waters III*
CJalen DurenIsaiah StewartPaul Reed

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Reports

76ers injury report for Feb. 7

The Sixers have four players listed on their injury report for the contest. Quentin Grimes is probable to play, while Guerschon Yabusele and Andre Drummond are listed as questionable. Their participation will be a game-time decision.

Moreover, Jared McCain is listed out for the season.

PlayerStatusInjury
Quentin GrimesProbable (GTD)Not Injury Related
Guerschon YabuseleQuestionable (GTD)Knee
Andre DrummondQuestionable (GTD)Toe
Jared McCainOut (OFS)Knee

Pistons injury report for Feb. 7

Meanwhile, the Pistons have six players listed on their injury report. Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley are likely to play, while Cade Cunningham, Lindy Waters III, and Dennis Schroder's participation is questionable. Jaden Ivey is out for the game.

PlayerStatusInjury
Tobias HarrisProbable (GTD)Leg
Malik BeasleyProbable (GTD)Shoulder
Cade CunninghamQuestionable (GTD)Ankle
Dennis SchroderQuestionable (GTD)Not Injury Related
Lindy Waters IIIQuestionable (GTD)Not Injury Related
Jaden IveyOutLower Leg

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons: Preview

Heading into the game, the 76ers stand 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 20-30 record. They have won five of their last 10 outings and are coming off a 108-101 home loss against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Tyrese Maxey led their losing effort in the game with 31 points, three rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are seventh in the East with a 25-26 record and have won four of their last 10 games. They are on a two-game losing streak after suffering a 118-115 home loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Cade Cunningham led their losing effort with 38 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, and four steals in the game.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons?

The 76ers-Pistons matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The contest will be aired nationally on ESPN, and locally on FanDuel Sports Network – Detroit and NBC Sports Philadelphia. It can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

