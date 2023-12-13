Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 13, 2023

The Philadelphia 76ers (15-7) will face the Detroit Pistons (2-21) on Wednesday, December 13. Detroit's struggles are well documented, and their hopes of securing a win over the impressive Sixers are minimal. Detroit's struggles are further compounded by the absence of Marvin Bagley III, Jalen Duren, and Monte Morris, who are all missing due to injury.

The Sixers, on the other hand, will have a full-strength roster available. Nick Nurse's team has no players on the injury report heading into the day. The Sixers are coming into the contest fresh off a 146-101 win over the Washington Wizards.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Philadelphia 76ers (15-7) will face the Detroit Pistons (2-21)

Date and Time: Dec. 13, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Preview

Monty Williams has struggled to get the best out of his young Detroit Pistons team this season. His rotations have provided limited floor spacing, and the defense has been porous. There have also been some questionable decisions regarding the usage of Duren, who has proven to be an impactful player when on the court.

Against the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit will be facing the reigning MVP in Joel Embiid and one of the biggest breakout stars of the season in Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers recently blew out the Washington Wizards, who are also a rebuilding team. As such, Philadelphia will feel extremely confident coming into this game, especially since the Pistons have only secured two wins all season.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Projected starting lineups

The Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup could look like this: Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthoy Melton, Nicolas Batum, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid.

The Sixers have a sturdy starting five. Maxey and Embiid will provide elite-level scoring and shot creation, while Melton and Harris are both solid defensive presences.

The Detroit Pistons starting five could look like this: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Ausar Thompson, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Isaiah Stewart.

The Pistons have a plethora of young and exciting talent. However, the roster construction and overall fit have been clunky and will take some time before we start to see the best from the Pistons.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Betting tips

Joel Embiid is a -115 to score under 34.5 points against the Detroit Pistons. The star big man is currently averaging 33.4 points per game, but is expected to have a big night against a Pistons' defense that has struggled all season.

Tyrese Maxey is -143 to score under 3.5 threes against Detroit. The breakout guard is currently averaging 3.3 made perimeter shots per game and should have some additional success against Detroit.

Isaiah Stewart is +115 to secure more than 9.5 rebounds against the Philadelphia 76ers. Stewart is averaging 7.1 boards per night, and could find it difficult to get into double figures against the likes of Embiid and Tobias Harris.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons: Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Nick Nurse has them playing a fast-paced, well-drilled brand of basketball. The two-man game between Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey is a fearsome offensive weapon that the Detroit Pistons will likely struggle to contain.

When taking the Pistons' struggles into account, along with the talent at Philadelphia's disposal, it's logical to conclude that the Sixers should comfortably win the contest between these two teams. The bookies appear to agree, too; the Sixers are -12 on the spread (-108) and -700 on the money line. Detroit's losing streak is unlikely to end against Philadelphia on Wednesday.