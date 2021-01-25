Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - January 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

2020-21 NBA Championship contenders Philadelphia 76ers take on the struggling Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a 12-5 record on the season and lead the Eastern Conference standings. The Detroit Pistons, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom after a 3-13 start.

In their first meeting of the season on Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons 114-110.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons..

Date and Time: Monday 25rd January, 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, 26th January, 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

After weathering a COVID-19 related storm, the Philadelphia 76ers are back to dominating teams on the court. They have won their last three games, with two of these wins coming against fierce rivals, the Boston Celtics.

Head coach Doc Rivers has been able to field his preferred starting lineup lately. He will expect his team to notch up another victory over the when his team renew acquaintances with the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Key Player- Joel Embiid

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers

A month into the 2020-21 season, Joel Embiid has already emerged as a prime candidate to win the MVP award.

The Cameroonian big has averaged 27.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. He has also managed to make his presence felt at the defensive end by registering 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Going by his current form, it won't be surprising to see Embiid dominate proceedings against the Detroit Pistons.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G- Ben Simmons, G- Seth Curry, F- Danny Green, F- Tobias Harris, C- Joel Embiid.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons have looked all over the place this season, as head coach Dwayne Casey has failed to instill a winning mentality in the team. They have lost their last four games,albeit by close margins.

The absence of a secondary scorer has hurt the Detroit Pistons this season, as Jerami Grant has carried the offensive load all by himself.

The Detroit Pistons are going through a terrible slump, but they will have a chance to overturn it when they lock horns with the Philadelphia 76ers on home turf.

Key Player- Jerami Grant

Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons

Analysts were skeptical about Jerami Grant's big-money move to Detroit Pistons from the Denver Nuggets, as there was a general consensus that he is only a role player.

However, the forward has matured into a star player for the Detroit Pistons, averaging 24.3 points, 1.3 blocks and six rebounds per game.

He could be the key man once again on Monday for the Detroit Pistons, who are trying to climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G- Saddiq Bey, G- Josh Jackson, F- Jerami Grant, F- Blake Griffin, C- Mason Plumlee.

76ers vs Pistons Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers have been a top-3 team this season, but the Detroit Pistons have been dismally poor.

That makes the 76ers strong favorites to take the win; the Detroit Pistons, on their part, will have to play out of their skin to avoid a heavy loss.

Where to watch 76ers vs Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers-Detroit Pistons matchup will be televised locally on NBCS Philadelphia and FSD Network. Fans can also watch this game on the NBA League Pass.