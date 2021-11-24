Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers end their six-game road trip on Thursday when they face off against the league-leading Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. The injury-riddled Sixers improved to 2-3 on their current road trip with a win over the Sacramento Kings, while the Warriors won their fourth straight game in a row last Sunday.

The Sixers are one of the hardest hit teams in the league by injuries. Despite that and the Ben Simmons situation, Philly has found ways to win games. Without four of their five starters in the lineup, the Sixers still defeated the Kings 102-94 on the road.

Meanwhile, the Warriors still have the best record in the NBA a month into the season. Golden State improved to 15-2 after a 119-104 win over the Toronto Raptors last Sunday. The Warriors are exceeding expectations with Klay Thompson and James Wiseman still out with injuries.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers have an astonishing nine players on their injury list for the game against the Golden State Warriors. Five of the nine players are listed as out, while the rest were listed as questionable. Joel Embiid is out since he's still not cleared the league's health and safety protocols.

Ben Simmons has not played a single game this season for personal reasons, while Aaron Henry, Grant Riller and Jaden Springer are all assigned to the NBA G League. Henry and Riller are signed to two-way contracts, and Springer was the Sixers' first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Seth Curry, Danny Green and Tobias Harris are all listed as questionable for the game. All of their injuries are considered minor and it is possible that they will all play against the Warriors on Thursday.

Player Status Reason Seth Curry Questionable Lower Back Stiffness Joel Embiid Out Health and Safety Protocols Danny Green Questionable Left Hamstring Tightness Tobias Harris Questionable Left Hip Soreness Aaron Henry Out G League Assignment Grant Riller Out G League Assignment Ben Simmons Out Personal Reasons Jaden Springer Out G League Assignment

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

Compared to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Golden State Warriors only have four players on their injury list for Thursday's game. As expected, Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are still out recovering from their major injuries. Both players are expected to return soon, as they have been cleared for five-on-five practices.

Andre Iguodala is nursing a sore right knee for the past few games. With his age, it is understandable that the Warriors are being cautious. On the other hand, Dowtin is signed to a two-way contract and is currently assigned to the NBA G League.

Player Status Reason Jeff Dowtin Out G League Assignment Andre Iguodala Out Right Knee Soreness Klay Thompson Out Right Achilles Injury James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Ben Simmons of the Phildelphia 76ers defends Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors.

Philadelphia 76ers

If Seth Curry and Tobias Harris can play against the Golden State Warriors, they are expected to be in the starting lineup with Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle and Andre Drummond. Maxey has softened the effect of Ben Simmons' absence and the Sixers made the right decision to sign Drummond as Joel Embiid's backup.

Furkan Korkmaz and Georges Niang are waiting on the bench if Curry and Harris are both out before tip-off. Shake Milton has been huge for the Sixers during this tough time. Other players who might get opportunities against the Warriors are Isaiah Joe, Charles Bassey and Paul Reed.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are not expected to make any lineup changes against the Philadelphia 76ers. Stephen Curry is the dynamo that keeps the Warriors running while Draymond Green is at the heart of the defense.

Jordan Poole joins Curry on the backcourt, while Kevon Looney and Andrew Wiggins complete the starting five. The Warriors have a deep bench that includes Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica, Gary Payton II, Damion Lee, Chris Chiozza and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors: Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Matisse Thybulle | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Andre Drummond

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney

Edited by Parimal