  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 17 | NBA 2024-25 Season

Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 17 | NBA 2024-25 Season

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Mar 17, 2025 09:00 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 17. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Houston Rockets in an inter-conference battle inside Toyota Center in Houston on Monday. The Rockets are putting their five-game winning streak on the line, while the 76ers will look to revive their season as they are currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Ad

The Rockets are currently second in the Western Conference with a 43-25 win-loss record and a formidable 25-10 record on its home court.

On the other hand, the 76ers are the 12th seed in the East with a 23-44 record. They have struggled facing home teams this season, recording an 11-22 record.

The Rockets have eight players averaging double figures this season, led by Jalen Green, who is averaging 21.3 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Alperen Sengun followed him with averages of 19.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

They are also supported by one-time NBA champion Fred Vanvleet (14.3 avg. points and 5.7 assists per game) and Amen Thompson (14.0 points and 8.3 rebounds).

Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey has been carrying the load for the 76ers this season, averaging 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. However, the 76ers have pulled the plug on their stars this season, hoping to get a valuable draft pick in the offseason.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Ad

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to start with Jared Butler (point guard), Quentin Grimes (shooting guard), Ricky Council IV (small forward), Justin Edwards (power forward), and Guerschon Yabusele (center). The Niners are coached by Nick Nurse, who won the league as a coach in 2019.

Here is a snapshot of their depth chart:

POS
STARTER
2ND
3RD
Point Guard
Jared Butler
Jeff Dowtin
Shooting Guard
Quentin Grimes
Jeff Dowtin
Small Forward
Ricky Council IV
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Power Forward
Justin Edwards
Alex Reese
Center
Guerschon Yabusele
Oshae Brisett
Ad

Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

The Houston Rockets will be entering the game with a starting five of Fred VanVleet (point guard), Jalen Green (shooting guard), Dillon Brooks (small forward), Jabari Smith Jr. (power forward), and Alperen Sengun (center). Head coach Ime Udoka will be calling the shots for the Rockets.

POS
STARTER
2ND
3RD
Point Guard
Fred VanVleet
Aaron Holiday
Shooting Guard
Jalen Green
Reed Sheppard
Small Forward
Dillon Brooks
Cam Whitmore
Power Forward
Jabari Smith Jr.
Jeff Green
Center
Alperen Sengun
Jock Landale
Steven Adams
Ad

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets: Injury reports

Philadelphia 76ers injury reports

The Philadelphia 76ers have many injuries entering the game against the Houston Rockets. Among them are Joel Embiid (knee), Tyrese Maxey (back), and Pual George (groin). Additionally, Jared McCain (meniscus), Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee), Adem Bona (ankle), Eric Gordon (wrist), Loonie Walker IV (head), Andre Drummond (toe), and Kyle Lowry (hip) are all out for the game.

Ad

Houston Rockets injury reports

The Houston Rockets will be missing two players against the 76ers. Rookie Reed Sheppard is ailing with a thumb injury, while Amen Thompson is out with a foot injury.

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी