Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 17 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Houston Rockets in an inter-conference battle inside Toyota Center in Houston on Monday. The Rockets are putting their five-game winning streak on the line, while the 76ers will look to revive their season as they are currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

The Rockets are currently second in the Western Conference with a 43-25 win-loss record and a formidable 25-10 record on its home court.

On the other hand, the 76ers are the 12th seed in the East with a 23-44 record. They have struggled facing home teams this season, recording an 11-22 record.

The Rockets have eight players averaging double figures this season, led by Jalen Green, who is averaging 21.3 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Alperen Sengun followed him with averages of 19.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

They are also supported by one-time NBA champion Fred Vanvleet (14.3 avg. points and 5.7 assists per game) and Amen Thompson (14.0 points and 8.3 rebounds).

Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey has been carrying the load for the 76ers this season, averaging 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. However, the 76ers have pulled the plug on their stars this season, hoping to get a valuable draft pick in the offseason.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to start with Jared Butler (point guard), Quentin Grimes (shooting guard), Ricky Council IV (small forward), Justin Edwards (power forward), and Guerschon Yabusele (center). The Niners are coached by Nick Nurse, who won the league as a coach in 2019.

Here is a snapshot of their depth chart:

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Jared Butler Jeff Dowtin Shooting Guard Quentin Grimes Jeff Dowtin Small Forward Ricky Council IV Jalen Hood-Schifino Power Forward Justin Edwards Alex Reese Center Guerschon Yabusele Oshae Brisett

Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

The Houston Rockets will be entering the game with a starting five of Fred VanVleet (point guard), Jalen Green (shooting guard), Dillon Brooks (small forward), Jabari Smith Jr. (power forward), and Alperen Sengun (center). Head coach Ime Udoka will be calling the shots for the Rockets.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Fred VanVleet Aaron Holiday Shooting Guard Jalen Green Reed Sheppard Small Forward Dillon Brooks Cam Whitmore Power Forward Jabari Smith Jr. Jeff Green Center Alperen Sengun Jock Landale Steven Adams

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets: Injury reports

Philadelphia 76ers injury reports

The Philadelphia 76ers have many injuries entering the game against the Houston Rockets. Among them are Joel Embiid (knee), Tyrese Maxey (back), and Pual George (groin). Additionally, Jared McCain (meniscus), Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee), Adem Bona (ankle), Eric Gordon (wrist), Loonie Walker IV (head), Andre Drummond (toe), and Kyle Lowry (hip) are all out for the game.

Houston Rockets injury reports

The Houston Rockets will be missing two players against the 76ers. Rookie Reed Sheppard is ailing with a thumb injury, while Amen Thompson is out with a foot injury.

