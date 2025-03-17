Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17, 2025

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Monday. Philly is 12th in the East with a 23-44 record, while Houston is second in the West with a 43-25 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 154 times in the regular season, with the 76ers holding a 78-76 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Nov. 27 when the Rockets won 122-115, behind Jalen Green’s 41 points, while the Sixers were led by Tyrese Maxey, with 39 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets game details and odds

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 17, at Toyota Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on Space City Home Network and NBCSP+. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: 76ers (+800) vs. Rockets (-1300)

Spread: 76ers (+15.5) vs. Rockets (-15.5)

Total (O/U): 76ers -110 (o222) vs. Rockets -110 (u222)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets preview

The Sixers will play the second leg of a back-to-back after beating the Dallas Mavericks 130-125 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Philadelphia. Both injury-hit teams were down most of their key players.

Ad

Philly’s Quentin Grimes balled out against his former team and scored 28 points, while Jalen Hood-Schifino had 19 points off the bench. The 76ers should continue to be without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George on Monday.

The Rockets have been on a tear recently and jumped back to second in the standings after dropping to fifth. They have won six games on the trot and seven of their past 10 games.

Ad

Houston is coming off of a close 117-114 win against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Alperen Sengun had a double-double of 24 points and 15 rebounds, while Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet had 28 and 23 points, respectively.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets betting props

Quentin Grimes’ points total is set at 20.5. He has crossed that mark in four straight games and should be able to do so on Monday as well. Bet on the over.

Ad

Alperen Sengun’s points total is set at 19.5. Oddsmakers favor him to cross that mark and so do we. Bet on the over.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets prediction

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Rockets to get a lopsided win at home. They are the far better team and should be able to march to an easy win against the injury-riddled Sixers. Bet on Houston to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total goes past 222 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.