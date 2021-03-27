Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers: How to watch, TV schedule, channel, live-stream - March 27 | NBA season 2020-2021

The Philadelphia 76ers look to continue their unbeaten run on their road trip to the West Coast when they take on the LA Clippers next at Staples Center tonight.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides this season. The LA Clippers, meanwhile, are in great form too, and have registered four straight wins heading into this matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Clippers are ranked third in the West, while the 76ers are first in the East.

How to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers game?

Time: 10:00 PM (Eastern Time); 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV Channel: NBA TV, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live-stream: NBA League Pass.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been in top form since the second half of the campaign kicked off and have registered eight wins out of nine games. Even more remarkable about their winning run is that star man Joel Embiid hasn't featured in the last eight games. Despite that, the 76ers have been able to record seven wins during that period.

28 PTS | 5 REB | 2 BLK@DGreen_14 got his ring and then had himself a night.



📹 presented by @IBX pic.twitter.com/IA7lLVj5Ca — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 26, 2021

They beat the LA Lakers in their last outing with a 109-101 scoreline. Danny Green tormented his former side on his return to the Staples Center as he scored 28 points, making eight shots from long range in the process. A strong third-quarter performance by the 76ers was the turning point of the match as they outscored their opponents 35-17 during that stretch.

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers in action

The LA Clippers, on the other hand, finally seem to have rediscovered their mojo after a difficult few weeks, as evident from their last four wins. In their last outing, they beat the San Antonio Spurs 98-85, despite playing just eight players on the night. Paul George led the charge with a double-double (24 points, 13 rebounds), while Reggie Jackson added 28 points to help the Clippers win.

📊 24 PTS / 13 REB / 4 AST @Yg_Trece made his presence felt on the boards. pic.twitter.com/43BS0Nne0S — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 26, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers will be the overwhelming favorites to win this tie, owing to their better form and squad depth compared to the LA Clippers. Regardless, it is an interesting matchup, which will also see Doc Rivers return to face his former players with his new team for the first time since his departure.

Philadelphia 76ers - Team News

Joel Embiid and new signing George Hill are the two stars ruled out by the Philadelphia 76ers for this matchup as they continue to recover from their long-term injuries. Meanwhile, Ignas Brazdeikis, who was also part of the trade deal for Goerge Hill, is listed day-to-day.

Injured - Joel Embiid, George Hill

Doubtful - Ignas Brazdeikis

Suspended - None

LA Clippers - Team News

The LA Clippers have ruled out Patrick Beverley (knee), Serge Ibaka (back), and Jay Scrubb (foot) for the game. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard (foot), Marcus Morris Sr. (calf) are questionable, with new signing Rajon Rondo listed day-to-day.

Injured - Patrick Beverley, Serge Ibaka, Jay Scrubb

Doubtful - Marcus Morris Sr., Kawhi Leonard, Rajon Rondo

Suspended - None

