Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will head to the Crypto.com Arena to face off against the LA Clippers in an exciting NBA regular-season game on Friday, Mar. 5. In their only meeting this season, the Clippers eked out a 102-101 win.

The 76ers (45-27) are coming into this game after a huge 126-121 win over the LA Lakers on Wednesday. Joel Embiid had a big night at both ends of the floor, scoring 30 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and making three steals and as many blocks. Four Lakers players scored at least 20 points, but that was not enough on the night.

The LA Clippers (36-38), meanwhile, faced a disappointing 127-115 defeat against the Denver Nuggets in their last outing.

Terrance Mann was the only player who excelled in offense. The youngster scored 24 points on 70% shooting. For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic led the way with a 30 point performance for a facile win at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, Mar. 25, 10:30 PM ET (Saturdy, Mar. 26, 8:00 AM IST)

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers

The 76ers have been in stunning form since the All-Star break. They are now third in the East and the team are now only 1.5 games behind table toppers Miami Heat (47-26).

James Harden and Joel Embiid have combined well together, inflicting a lot of damage to opposition defenses. If that continues in the playoffs, the 76ers could be a tough team to break down.

Philly also have a talented youngster in Tyrese Maxey, who has been shooting the ball at high efficiency this season. He could be another key player for the 76ers as they look to go deep in the postseason.

The 76ers will look to beat the Clippers and close the gap on the Heat. However, they could have their task cut out in this road game.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden; G - Tyrese Maxey; F - Matisse Thybulle; F - Tobias Harris; C - Joel Embiid.

LA Clippers Preview

Los Angeles Clippers vs Detroit Pistons

The LA Clippers have been one of the most resilient teams in the NBA this season. Without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, coach Ty Lue has inspired his troops to play good basketball as they find themselves in the playoffs mix. Despite their recent disappointing run, the Clippers are eighth in the West.

The Clippers received huge news about George returning to training, which should boost them in the playoffs. With eight games left in the regular season, the Clippers will look to build up some momentum to get into the postseason.

Against Philly, the Clippers will have their task cut out. However, they thrive in adversity and could put up a fight at home. The likes of Terrance Mann and Amir Coffey have had some good games and will hope to take the Clippers past the finish line.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson; G - Amir Coffey; F - Nicolas Batum; F - Marcus Morris Sr.; C - Ivica Zubac.

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers Betting Odds & Spreads - March 25, 2022

Team Name Record Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Philadelphia 76ers 45-27 -235 Over 222 [-110] -5.5 [-110] LA Clippers 36-38 +190 Under 222 [-110] +5.5 [-110]

The 76ers are expected to win this game because of their superior form. James Harden and Joel Embiid have done an exceptional job since teaming up together, and that could continue against the Clippers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have gone over the total points in seven of their last eight games. The 76ers have won eight of their last 10 games on the road. Joel Embiid has averaged 30.4 PPG and 11.4 RPG in his last five games

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have lost their last four games. The Clippers are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games. The Clippers have won seven of their last 10 games at home.

76ers vs Clippers Match Prediction

The 76ers are in good form and will start as the favorites against the Clippers. Embiid has been playing well, and with Harden and Maxey in the mix, the 76ers can be a handful for any team. However, the Clippers are a terrific defensive unit, something the 76ers will need to be wary of.

The Clippers have won six of their last 10 games between the two teams.

The scores have been under in seven of the last 10 meetings between the two teams.

The Clippers have a 15-12 record against Eastern Conference teams, while the 76ers are 18-10 against teams from the West this season.

Where to watch the 76ers vs Clippers game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the 76ers and the Clippers will be nationally televised on NBA TV. NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports SoCal will locally air it.

