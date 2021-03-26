Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - March 27th 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In one of the 2020-21 NBA's blockbuster matchups this weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers stay in Los Angeles to face fellow Championship hopefuls, the LA Clippers at the Staples Center on Saturday.

Both teams are on four-game winning streaks after the Philadelphia 76ers maintained their lead atop the Eastern Conference on Thursday by overcoming the LA Lakers on the road.

That game was Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers' first back at the Staples Center since parting ways with the LA Clippers in the off-season. Saturday night will mark the first time he will face his former team.

Rivers has built a formidable team this year, with leader Joel Embiid putting up MVP-calibre numbers for the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers will, however, continue to be without the Cameroonian in the game against the LA Clippers as he continues his rehabilitation after injuring his knee earlier this month.

Match Details

Fixture - Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Saturday, March 27th, 11:00 PM ET (Sunday, March 27th; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue - STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers stars Green and Howard receive their championship rings.

Danny Green showed on Thursday night against his former side that the Philadelphia 76ers were right in keeping him beyond the trade deadline. Green poured in eight threes while maintaining his shooting rate of more than 40% from beyond the arc this season.

Since Joel Embiid was injured a fortnight ago, the Philadelphia 76ers have gone 6-1, with their only loss coming against the Milwaukee Bucks. During this run, they have held three opponents to under 100 points, and all of them under 110, as they knock on the door for the league's best defensive rating this campaign.

George Hill is a good addition to the Philadelphia 76ers backcourt, as he brings veteran experience into the locker room for the playoffs. It remains to be seen when the 76ers bring Embiid back into action, as competition for postseason places intensifies.

👌 8 threes for Danny Green! 👌@DGreen_14 puts up 28 PTS at Staples Center, pacing the @sixers' 4th straight W! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/Adk354SowX — NBA (@NBA) March 26, 2021

Key Player - Tobias Harris

While Ben Simmons is the Philadelphia 76ers leader in offense, their third star Tobias Harris has been lighting up the scoreboard in the absence of Embiid. In seven games without Embiid, Harris has averaged 24.7 points and recorded two double-doubles.

His postmatch comments after the win over the Golden State Warriors summed up his style of play, as Harris said that he didn't want the highlights but the win instead.

The Philadelphia 76ers power forward is an unselfish player who was unlucky not to make his All-Star debut this year. He is averaging over 50% shooting from the floor, with former coach Rivers knowing how to get the best out of the 28-year old.

If the Philadelphia 76ers are to go all the way this season, Harris' consistent 20 points a night would be crucial.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G Ben Simmons, G Seth Curry, F Tobias Harris, F Danny Green, C Mike Scott.

LA Clippers Preview

LA Clippers leader Kawhi Leonard did not play on Thursday.

The LA Clippers' topsy-turvy March saw some semblance of consistency over the past week, with wins against the Charlotte Hornets, the Atlanta Hawks and the San Antonio Spurs (twice).

Such is the depth of the LA Clippers roster that even without Leonard, Pat Bev and Marcus Morris Sr., they still got the job done against the Spurs on the road.

Kawhi Leonard sat out on Thursday due to foot soreness after leading the LA Clippers with 25 points and seven rebounds in his team's first matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Since Leonard's minutes are continually scrutinized, this could be seen as a rest day for the All-Star, as the second part of a back-to-back beckons.

Thanks to their recent run of victories, the LA Clippers now sit 3.5 games behind the Utah Jazz and only 0.2 off the Brooklyn Nets for the league's best offense.

The LA Clippers could sorely miss sixth man Lou Williams, though, as he was traded to Atlanta for Rajon Rondo. However, Rondo brings with him Championship experience and the ability to lead an offense when George and Leonard are on the floor.

Key Player - Paul George

In Leonard's absence, fellow star Paul George stepped up to lead the LA Clippers to victory on Thursday. The shooting guard recorded his fifth double-double of the season and had the highest +/- (+20) of any teammate when he on the court.

Though he is not putting up the prolific numbers he did last season in Oklahoma, George is playing with an efficiency that eclipses that of any other year of his career.

The 30-year old is shooting at a personal best 47.4% from the field and 43% from downtown. His win share for the LA Clippers is 3.6, while his offensive box +/- (+4.6) is the second-highest on the roster.

Paul George registers his 5th double-double of the season to help get the @LAClippers W 👊



24 PTS - 13 REB - 4 AST - 43.6 FPTS pic.twitter.com/YxmV19KgNZ — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) March 26, 2021

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson, Shooting Guard - Paul George, Power Forward - Kawhi Leonard, Small Forward - Marcus Morris Sr., Center - Ivica Zubac.

76ers vs Clippers Match Prediction

A lot will depend on who is available to play for the LA Clippers. Should Kawhi Leonard miss out, it could be a long night from the wings for Ty Lue's side. That would give the Philadelphia 76ers the edge, even without Joel Embiid.

Nevertheless, an exciting game could beckon on the night. The LA Clippers offense could be the perfect matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers defense, which should make for an enticing affair.

Where to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers game?

In the USA, the matchup will be broadcast on Fox Sports Prime Ticket, NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBA TV (nationally). The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.