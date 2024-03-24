Philadelphia 76ers vs LA Clippers: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 24, 2024 

The Philadelphia 76ers visit the LA Clippers on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. The 76ers are on a four-game Pacific Coast road trip. They've lost against the Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers in their previous two outings, while the Clippers are starting a two-game homestand after beating the Portland Trail Blazers in consecutive games.

The matchup marks James Harden's first game against his former employers. Harden's departure from Philadelphia earlier this season wasn't a smooth end to their partnership because of his soured equation with GM Daryl Morey. This storyline will be one of the most intriguing talking points ahead of this enticing matchup.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers: preview, betting tips, odds and prediction

NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports SoCal will broadcast the Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers game. Fans outside the local regions can watch the action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET (12:30 PM PT).

Money line: 76ers +372, Clippers -492

Spread: 76ers +10 (-110), Clippers -10.0 (-110)

Total (o/u): 76ers o214.5 (-112), Clippers u214.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers: Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have dropped 9-15 since Joel Embiid went down with a meniscus injury. They're in the play-in tournament bracket, eighth in the East, with a 38-32 record. Philadelphia still has a shot at top-six playoffs qualification, but it will require the shorthanded team to play out of their skins, beginning Sunday against the Clippers.

The 76ers gave the Lakers headaches for most of their previous game, which ended 101-94 in LA's favor. While the offense stayed clunky for the Sixers, their defense came out swinging and gave them a solid chance at winning the contest.

Philly's defense is fourth in the NBA over the previous seven games, posting a 106.6 rating. The injury situation hasn’t changed much for the 76ers, barring the addition of Kyle Lowry to the list, alongside Joel Embiid, Robert Covington, Kai Jones and De'Anthony Melton.

On the other hand, the Clippers have turned a corner amid a rough stretch after the All-Star break. They secured consecutive wins over the lowly Trail Blazers in a back-to-back set, entering Sunday's clash. LA's offense has been clicking, which will be critical against the 76ers.

Paul George's return to form has been pivotal. He had 27 and 31-point outings in the wins over the Blazers. Meanwhile, Harden tallied 24 assists in those two games. If they can continue providing this kind of support to Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers will regain their peak form again.

Russell Westbrook remains out for the Clippers, while Norman Powell and PJ Tucker are questionable.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers: Starting Lineups, Subs and Rotations

76ers starting lineup:

PG - Tyrese Maxey, SG - Cameron Payne, SF - Kelly Oubre Jr., PF - Tobias Harris, C - Mo Bamba

With Lowry out, Payne likely starts for the Sixers and will see a bump in his minutes along with Buddy Hield. Meanwhile, Nicolas Batum, Paul Reed and KJ Martin likely play crucial minutes in the frontcourt rotations.

Clippers starting lineup:

PG - James Harden, SG - Terance Mann, SF - Paul George, PF - Kawhi Leonard, C - Ivica Zubac

Norman Powell could return, making him the most used piece off the bench. Daniel Theis, Amir Coffey and Bones Hyland could also play significant minutes in the rotation.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers: Betting Tips

Tyrese Maxey's point total is 26.5. He's averaged 23.3 points over his past six games but has gone over in four of his last five appearances. He scored 27 against the Lakers in his previous outing.

Kawhi Leonard's point total is 24.5. He's gone over it only twice in his five previous games and averaged 21.4 ppg in his last nine appearances.

James Harden's assists total is 9.5. He's gone over the total four times in the past five games and averaged 9.5 apg in the last eight games.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers: Prediction

The Clippers are the overwhelming favorites per the oddsmakers to win this contest with a -492 money line while keeping the game points total under 216. Meanwhile, the 76ers are predicted to cover a +10 spread.

It could be a close contest like Friday's matchup between the 76ers and Lakers, but the Clippers could come out on top down the stretch of a potentially close game.