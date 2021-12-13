Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will face off against another Western Conference team as they head to the FedExForum for a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Philly comes into the game high on confidence after defeating the Golden State Warriors at home. Joel Embiid showed up for the 76ers as he scored 26 points on the night. Matisse Thybulle was another big reason behind the win as he took the tough assignment of guarding Steph Curry. The Australian made life tough for the 3-time NBA champion. His brilliance limited Steph to only 3 three-pointers. Philly will be hoping for something similar from him when they take the floor against an in-form Memphis side.

As far as the Grizzlies are concerned, they come into this game after a splendid win over the Houston Rockets. Dillon Brooks scored 25 points on the night to help the team to a stunning win. Despite losing Ja Morant, the team has kept firing and will look to go stronger in this game against the 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Grant Riller and Jalen Springer will be out for Philly in this game. Ben Simmons will be out indefinitely as the controversy surrounding him and the franchise continues to unfold. Philly's two-way players, Aaron Henry and Paul Reed, are also listed as out due to G-League responsibilities.

Player Name Status Reason Grant Riller Out Right Shoulder Sorness Jaden Springer Out Concussion Protocol Ben Simmons Out Not with the team Paul Reed Out G - League Aaron Henry Out G - League

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA : Philadelphia's trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days. More teams engaged, more two and three-way deal structure talks ongoing as 76ers try to land a Top 25 player for Simmons. ESPN reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: Philadelphia's trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days. More teams engaged, more two and three-way deal structure talks ongoing as 76ers try to land a Top 25 player for Simmons.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Brandon Clarke, Ja Morant, Ziaire Williams and Sam Merrill will all be out for the Grizzlies due to injuries. To add to the team's disappointment, they have also reported Steven Adams as doubtful and Jaren Jackson Jr. as questionable for the game due to injury.

Player Name Status Reason Brandon Clarke Out Right Knee Soreness Ja Morant Out Left Knee Sprain Sam Merrill Out Left Ankle Sprain Ziaire Williams Out Left Ankle Sprain Jaren Jackson Jr. Questionable Left Knee Soreness Steven Adams Doubtful Left Ankle Sprain

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Charlotte Hornets

The Philadelphia 76ers have had to do a lot of mixing and matching with their lineups due to injury concerns this season. However, the team has always put in a solid performance and the same is expected from them when they take the floor on Monday. Going into this game, the 76ers will continue to keep youngster Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt with Seth Curry. Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris will share the frontcourt while Joel Embiid plays at center.

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies v Miami Heat

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the most surprising teams to watch this season. Despite missing crucial players, they have been doing great and are slowly turning into a force in the West. To keep things going, the Grizzlies will have to force another win and for that, the team will start Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane in the backcourt. Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson will share the frontcourt. With Steven Adams' availability in doubt, the team will give youngster Killian Tillie a chance to play at center.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey, Shooting Guard - Seth Curry, Small Forward - Matisse Thybulle, Power Forward - Tobias Harris, Center - Joel Embiid

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Tyus Jones, Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane, Small Forward - Dillon Brooks, Power Forward - Kyle Anderson, Center - Killian Tillie

