  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Nov. 20 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Nov. 20 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Nov 20, 2024 12:33 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Nov. 20 | 2024-25 NBA Season - Image Source: Imagn

Two teams struggling with injuries early in the season face off in Wednesday’s Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies game, set to take place at the FedEx Forum in Tennessee.

The 76ers, once praised for their offseason acquisitions, have endured a disastrous start to their season with a league-worst 2-11 record. They have only managed one win in their last 10 games and are on a four-game losing streak.

The Grizzlies, despite dealing with a string of injuries, have fared slightly better with an 8-7 record. However, this leaves them outside the top eight in the Western Conference, sitting in 11th place.

also-read-trending Trending

The two teams clashed earlier this month, with the Grizzlies winning 124-107.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Below are the projected starting lineups and team depth charts for Wednesday's Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies game, the second and final matchup between the two teams this season.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies injury reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) could return tonight, as his status was upgraded to questionable, while Kyle Lowry remains sidelined with a hip issue. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Maxey is expected back this week, either tonight against Memphis or Friday at home against the Brooklyn Nets.

With the 76ers facing a critical stretch after falling to a 2-11 record, Maxey’s return is likely to come sooner rather than later.

In encouraging news for Philadelphia fans, neither Joel Embiid nor Paul George appears on the injury report. This means the 76ers could potentially showcase their big three — Maxey, Embiid and George—together for the first time this season.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies will be without star point guard Ja Morant, who remains sidelined with a hip injury. GG Jackson (foot) and Cam Spencer (ankle) are also out. Marcus Smart and Zach Edey are listed as questionable, with Edey’s status an improvement after being ruled out in the previous game.

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart

Ja Morant out for Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies - Image Source: Imagn
Ja Morant out for Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies - Image Source: Imagn

In Morant’s absence, Scotty Pippen Jr. is expected to start, joined by Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke in the starting lineup.

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PGScotty Pippen Jr.Yuki KawamuraJohn Konchar
SGDesmond BaneLuke Kennard
SFJaylen WellsJohn Konchar
PFJaren Jackson Jr.Santi AldamaJake LaRavia
CBrandon ClarkeZach EdeyJay HuffColin Castleton

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart

Tyrese Maxey is questionable, while Kyle Lowry is out tonight - Image Source: Imagn
Tyrese Maxey is questionable, while Kyle Lowry is out tonight - Image Source: Imagn

Tyrese Maxey’s availability remains the biggest question mark for the 76ers. If he plays, he is expected to start; otherwise, Jared McCain, who has averaged 26.5 points and 5.0 assists over the past five games, is likely to fill in. Outside of the point guard position, Philadelphia will likely field Eric Gordon, Paul George, Caleb Martin and Joel Embiid.

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies game is set for an 8 p.m. ET tip-off.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGTyrese MaxeyJared McCainReggie Jackson
SGEric GordonRicky Council IVJeff Dowtin Jr.
SFPaul GeorgeKelly Oubre Jr.KJ Martin
PFCaleb Martin
Guerschon Yabusele
CJoel EmbiidAndre DrummondAdem Bona

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी