Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Nov. 20 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Two teams struggling with injuries early in the season face off in Wednesday’s Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies game, set to take place at the FedEx Forum in Tennessee.
The 76ers, once praised for their offseason acquisitions, have endured a disastrous start to their season with a league-worst 2-11 record. They have only managed one win in their last 10 games and are on a four-game losing streak.
The Grizzlies, despite dealing with a string of injuries, have fared slightly better with an 8-7 record. However, this leaves them outside the top eight in the Western Conference, sitting in 11th place.
The two teams clashed earlier this month, with the Grizzlies winning 124-107.
Below are the projected starting lineups and team depth charts for Wednesday's Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies game, the second and final matchup between the two teams this season.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies injury reports
Philadelphia 76ers
Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) could return tonight, as his status was upgraded to questionable, while Kyle Lowry remains sidelined with a hip issue. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Maxey is expected back this week, either tonight against Memphis or Friday at home against the Brooklyn Nets.
With the 76ers facing a critical stretch after falling to a 2-11 record, Maxey’s return is likely to come sooner rather than later.
In encouraging news for Philadelphia fans, neither Joel Embiid nor Paul George appears on the injury report. This means the 76ers could potentially showcase their big three — Maxey, Embiid and George—together for the first time this season.
Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies will be without star point guard Ja Morant, who remains sidelined with a hip injury. GG Jackson (foot) and Cam Spencer (ankle) are also out. Marcus Smart and Zach Edey are listed as questionable, with Edey’s status an improvement after being ruled out in the previous game.
Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart
In Morant’s absence, Scotty Pippen Jr. is expected to start, joined by Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke in the starting lineup.
Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart
Tyrese Maxey’s availability remains the biggest question mark for the 76ers. If he plays, he is expected to start; otherwise, Jared McCain, who has averaged 26.5 points and 5.0 assists over the past five games, is likely to fill in. Outside of the point guard position, Philadelphia will likely field Eric Gordon, Paul George, Caleb Martin and Joel Embiid.
The Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies game is set for an 8 p.m. ET tip-off.
