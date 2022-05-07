Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction May 6th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Miami Heat on Friday in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. The 76ers find themselves in a 2-0 hole after losing 119-103 on Wednesday.

They could, however, receive a huge boost with the optimism that star and MVP candidate Joel Embiid could return Friday night.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania There’s optimism Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will return tonight in Game 3 vs. Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . He has been fitted for a mask and will need to feel comfortable before green light. One of the NBA's great play-through-pain efforts recently. There’s optimism Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will return tonight in Game 3 vs. Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He has been fitted for a mask and will need to feel comfortable before green light. One of the NBA's great play-through-pain efforts recently.

The Heat have been dominant over the first two games, and locking up James Harden has been a crucial factor.

Harden has been held to just 18.0 points per game on a 39.3% field-goal percentage, with a 24.3% mark from deep. If the Sixers are to have a chance of getting back into the series, they'll need their star guard to play significantly better.

The Sixth Man of the Year, Tyler Herro, has had an excellent opening two games. Herro scored 25 and 18 points, respectively, including going 7-for-11 from downtown.

He's been the X-factor so far in the series. If he continues to put up strong scoring performances like he's been doing, the Heat will be in prime position to advance to the conference finals.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Shoutout to the best 6th man in the Association! Check out his Game 2 performance last night Shoutout to the best 6th man in the Association! Check out his Game 2 performance last night 👀 https://t.co/kt3eRyrAzF

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat @ Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Friday, May 6, 7:00 P.M. EDT

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Miami Heat -118 -1 (-112) Over 210 (-110) Philadelphia 76ers +100 +1 (-108) Under 210 (-110)

The Heat have been excellent against the spread in the playoffs, covering five of their seven games. They're also 11-3 in their last 14 ATS, including the end of the regular season.

As for Philly, they've underperformed, only covering the spread once in their previous five contests. A lot changes if Embiid is cleared to play, though. The Sixers went just 6-8 without their franchise center (6-10, including playoffs) compared to 45-23 when he was in the lineup.

Both teams are defensively stout, and lately, the total has gone under in the majority of their games. Expect this trend to continue in what should be a battle from the tip on Friday night.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Best Picks

Bam Adebayo had a slow start to the postseason, but it appears that he's turned a corner. He's averaged 22.3 points and 10.7 rebounds over his last three games.

Adebayo has been able to take advantage of backup center DeAndre Jordan, but even if Embiid returns from injury, he won't be fully healthy. Look for Bam to be active again scoring-wise and on the glass.

Pick: Bam Adebayo Over 25.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat betting prediction

Game 3 is massive, especially from Philadelphia's perspective. If the series goes to 3-0, no team in history has ever come back to win a series from that deficit.

For the Sixers, Embiid would provide a huge boost even if he's not at 100%. Look for a closer contest on Friday, with the 76ers just barely keeping their hopes alive.

Prediction: Philadelphia 76ers ML (+100)

