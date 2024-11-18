Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Nov. 18 | 2024-25 NBA Season

  • home icon
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Nov 18, 2024 12:30 GMT
Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Nov. 18. (Photo: IMAGN)

There are eight games on the NBA schedule for Monday night, including the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat matchup. It's the first meeting of the season between the two teams and the first since the Sixers beat the Heat in last season's Play-In Tournament.

Philly is off to a horrendous start at 2-10, which is the second-worst record in the entire league. The team struggled with injuries, and three of its best players already missed a lot of games this campaign. Joel Embiid has only played two games, Paul George missed the first five and Tyrese Maxey is currently out.

Meanwhile, the Heat are inconsistent and have a 5-9 record. They look good after a win, but then lose focus and suffer a bad defeat. Jimmy Butler has not played in the past three games, although it's always the next man up mentality for Miami.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat injury reports

76ers

Five players are on the Philadelphia 76ers' injury report ahead of tonight's game. Four players are listed as out, and one is questionable to play. Adem Bona, Justin Edwards and Lester Quinones are all out due to being assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League.

Tyrese Maxey remains out with a strained right hamstring that has kept him out since Nov. 8. Joel Embiid is questionable because of an undisclosed illness. He's a game-time decision and has only played two games this season.

Heat

Two players are on the Miami Heat's injury report for the home game against Philly. Jimmy Butler has not played since Nov. 10 and has missed the last four matchups due to a sprained right ankle. He's likely to miss the reunion with some of his former Sixers teammates.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. told reporters on Sunday that he'll be out with a sprained ankle as well. Jaquez suffered the injury against the Pacers, but X-rays revealed no major damage to his ankle. He's expected to sit out the fourth game of the season.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat predicted starting lineups and depth chart

76ers

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Jared McCain | F - Paul George | F - Caleb Martin | C - Andre Drummond

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Tyrese MaxeyKelly Oubre Jr.Paul GeorgeCaleb MartinJoel Embiid
Kyle LowryJared McCainEric GordonGuerschon YabuseleAndre Drummond
Jeff DowtinRicky Council IVJustin EdwardsKenyon Martin Jr.Adem Bona
Reggie JacksonLester Quinones

Heat

G - Terry Rozier | G - Tyler Herro | F - Haywood Highsmith | F - Nikola Jovic | C - Bam Adebayo

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Terry RozierTyler HerroJimmy ButlerHaywood HighsmithBam Adebayo
Josh RichardsonDuncan RobinsonJaime Jaquez Jr.Nikola JovicKel'el Ware
Dru SmithPelle LarsonJosh ChristopherKevin Love
Alec BurksKeshad Johnson

Note: Players in bold are out with an injury.

How to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat game?

The 76ers-Heat game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. EST tip-off at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. It will be televised locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and FanDuel Sports Network Sun.

Fans can also live stream the action on platforms such as NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are both paid subscriptions.

