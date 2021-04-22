Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum tonight.

The two Eastern Conference heavyweights have enjoyed great form this season. The 76ers lead the East with a stellar 39-19 record, while the Bucks are two spots behind them with a 35-22 record.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers go into tonight's crucial clash with three notable injury concerns. Star point guard Ben Simmons will miss the game due to illness, while his back court partner Seth Curry has been ruled out due to a hip problem.

Power forward Tobias Harris will not be able to feature because of a knee injury. His progress is being monitored on a day-to-day basis.

Milwaukee Bucks

Head coach Mike Budenholzer will have the full squad at his disposal for the game against the table toppers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable because of a toe injury, but he is expected to clear the pre-game fitness test and suit up tonight.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

In Ben Simmons and Seth Curry's absence, Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton will start in the back court.

Danny Green will start at small forward while Matisse Thybulle will replace Tobias Harris at power forward. Joel Embiid is expected to retain his place as the center in the starting lineup.

Tyrese Maxey and Dwight Howard will come off the bench to play important minutes as part of the rotation.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will start the game with the guard duo of Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo, with Khris Middleton starting at small forward.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will start at the 4, while Brook Lopez will start as the center.

Bobby Portis has been instrumental in the Milwaukee Bucks' success, averaging 11 points and seven rebounds, and he will split minutes with the two forwards.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Seth Curry l Shooting Guard - Furkan Korkmaz l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Matisse Thybulle l Center - Joel Embiid

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez

