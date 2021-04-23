Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - April 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum tomorrow in a clash between two Eastern Conference heavyweights.

It will be a re-match of Thursday's game, in which Giannis Antetokounmpo and co prevailed with a scoreline of 117-124. The 76ers lead the East with a 39-20 record, while the Bucks are third with a 36-22 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, April 24th; 3:30 PM ET (Sunday, 25th April; 1:00 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Advertisement

Head coach Doc Rivers' influence has been quite apparent, as the Philadelphia 76ers have been a nuisance on the defensive end in the 2020/21 NBA season. They rank second in the league in defensive rating (107.8) and are first and second in terms of blocks (6.3) and steals (8.9).

Off-season acquisitions Danny Green and Seth Curry have provided the championship hopefuls with much-needed shooting, as the duo have shot an identical 41% from downtown. Shake Milton has been instrumental off the bench, third only behind Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in scoring, tallying 13.4 points per game so far.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid has stepped up his game this year, putting up a monstrous stat line of 30 points, 11 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and a steal on an effective field goal percentage of 54.4. The Cameroonian big has made his presence felt on both ends of the floor, giving nothing away on the defensive side of the ball and being a menace on the offensive end.

Advertisement

Embiid scored 24 points and grabbed 3 rebounds in Thursday's game. His teammates will want him to put in an even better performance considering his lofty standards.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Shake Milton l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid

Also Read: 5 NBA MVPs in the regular season who went on to lose in the NBA finals

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

“It felt good…We were able to set the tone. From that start everyone was locked in." pic.twitter.com/tQUc4lD1bj — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 23, 2021

A team known for its stellar defense over the last few seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks have relied on their superb offense this year to be in a commanding position in the East. Three players - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday - have averaged more than 15 points for them, ensuring that Mike Budenholzer can rely on multiple stars to create offense.

The Milwaukee Bucks are first in average points per game (119.4), defensive rebounds (37.9 per game) and third in 3-point shooting percentage (39%). Bobby Portis has been a positive influence off the bench, as he has put up 11 points and 7 rebounds in limited minutes.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear this season, registering 28.5 points, 6 assists and 11 rebounds, along with 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest. He has done so, shooting 56% from the field, ensuring efficiency is not compromised because of the volume of shots he is taking.

Antetokounmpo has gotten MVP shouts and it will be intriguing to watch who comes out on top when he squares up with another candidate, Joel Embiid, tomorrow.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez

76ers vs. Bucks Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Defensive Player of the Year candidate Ben Simmons once again, which makes the Milwaukee Bucks favorites to win this clash. Joel Embiid will have to do some heavy lifting if the Philadelphia 76ers are to stand a chance at winning this high-profile encounter.

Where to Watch 76ers vs. Bucks

The live coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game will be available on ESPN. Fans can also catch the game on Bally Sports Wisconsin and NBCS Philadelphia. The match can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass as well.

Also Read: 5 biggest NBA MVP snubs of the 21st century