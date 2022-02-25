Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center in a cross-conference clash between the two teams. The 76ers will look to even out the series after losing 121-120 in a double over-time thriller the last time these two franchises met.

The 76ers ousted the Milwaukee Bucks in their previous fixture, with Joel Embiid exploding for 42 points in 37 minutes. While Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and was just one assist short of a triple-double as the Bucks lost 123-120 in a well-fought contest.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 119-114 win against the Memphis Grizzlies in their first game back since the All-Star break. D’Angelo Russell was in red-hot form, shooting an efficient 61.9% from the field to score a season-high 37 points in the win.

The Philadelphia 76ers (35-23) are ranked third in the Eastern Conference standings, looking to build a winning streak on the road. James Harden is expected to make his debut against the Timberwolves tonight, as the entire league anticipates seeing the duo of Harden and Embiid in action.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (32-28) on the other hand, currently sit seventh in the Western Conference standings and are fighting to secure a spot in the playoffs. Racking up wins is a priority for the Timberwolves right now, as they are being closely chased by the Clippers and Lakers.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The 76ers have no active injuries to report.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Timberwolves have no active injuries to report.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden will debut for the 76ers, as the team’s floor general. Tyrese Maxey is likely to play at shooting guard alongside him, with Tobias Harris starting at small forward. Georges Niang will start at power forward, with big man Joel Embiid guarding the paint for the 76ers.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Looks like James Harden was getting in a good workout last night in Minnesota before practicing there with Sixers today



Getting ready for his Sixers debut tomorrow night



Looks like James Harden was getting in a good workout last night in Minnesota before practicing there with Sixers todayGetting ready for his Sixers debut tomorrow night https://t.co/iJi3Bhj9r6

Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz are expected to play a major role off the bench, with Danny Green, Shake Milton and Paul Millsap likely to chip in as well.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Patrick Beverly and D’Angelo Russell will assume the team’s backcourt duties, with Anthony Edwards looking to bounce back as he returns from injury to start at the small forward position. Jarred Vanderbilt will start as the power forward, with Karl-Anthony Towns at center.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves 15-point comeback. this team never quit.



DLo - 37 pts. / 2 reb. / 9 ast. / 1 stl.

KAT - 22 pts. / 11 reb. / 3 ast. / 3 blk.

Beas - 17 pts. / 1 reb.

PatBev - 13 pts. / 3 reb. / 4 ast. / 2 stl. 15-point comeback. this team never quit.DLo - 37 pts. / 2 reb. / 9 ast. / 1 stl.KAT - 22 pts. / 11 reb. / 3 ast. / 3 blk.Beas - 17 pts. / 1 reb.PatBev - 13 pts. / 3 reb. / 4 ast. / 2 stl. https://t.co/oranwJybIJ

Naz Reid, Taurean Prince and Malik Beasley are expected to provide valuable contributions off the bench, with Jaden McDaniels and Jordan McLaughlin adding depth to the rotation.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard – James Harden | Shooting Guard – Tyrese Maxey | Small Forward – Tobias Harris | Power Forward – Georges Niang | Center – Joel Embiid.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard – Patrick Beverly | Shooting Guard – D’Angelo Russell | Small Forward – Anthony Edwards | Power Forward – Jarred Vanderbilt | Center – Karl-Anthony Towns.

