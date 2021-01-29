Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA action continues on Friday as the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers visit Target Center to face the slumping Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves occupy the last spot in the Western Conference while the 76ers are No. 1 in the Eastern Conference.

It is a mismatch of huge proportions, and we should expect an easy victory from Doc Rivers and his team.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Updates

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers has been struggling in the absence of Joel Embiid

This game is quite interesting for the Philadelphia 76ers as their star center and leading scorer, Joel Embiid, is questionable to play following a back injury.

The 76ers always seem to fall in disarray when he is off the floor. They recently lost to the struggling Detroit Pistons when Embiid didn't play.

NBA INJURY ALERT: 76ers C Joel Embiid (back) is questionable Friday vs. the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/VPYzHP0Tmr — DK Nation (@dklive) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mike Scott and Vincent Poirier haven't played in weeks, and their timetable for return is uncertain. Terrance Ferguson is also listed under day-to-day, and his status for this game is unclear.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves has been plagued by injuries this season

The Minnesota Timberwolves are going through a rough phase due to injuries. Their star center, Karl-Anthony Towns, hasn't played in a while and is ruled out for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, their starting point guard, D'Angelo Russell, is questionable for the game due to a quad injury.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Timberwolves PG D'Angelo Russell (quad) is questionable for Friday's game vs. the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/ShJf6xNO6q — DK Nation (@dklive) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

Bench players Jarrett Culver (ankle) and Juancho Hernangomez (COVID-19 protocols) are also ruled out for the game.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will need to change their game style in the absence of Joel Embiid.

Dwight Howard will sub in for Embiid if he doesn't play while the rest of the lineup remains the same. Ben Simmons and Seth Curry will share the backcourt, and Danny Green will be the starting small forward. Tobias Harris, who recently hit the game-winner against the LA Lakers, is the usual power forward.

Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey will be the main bench players in rotation.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves roster has taken a hit after injuries to key players.

Ricky Rubio will start in place of D'Angelo Russell while Naz Reid will once again start in place of Karl-Anthony Towns. Josh Okogie and Malik Beasley will retain their usual positions.

Meanwhile, either Jarred Vanderbilt or Jaden McDaniels will start for Juancho Hernangomez at the power forward position. Due to the absence of players, rookie Anthony Edwards has taken on the role of the sixth man.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

G Ben Simmons, G Seth Curry, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid

Minnesota Timberwolves

G Ricky Rubio, G Malik Beasley, F Josh Okogie, F Jarred Vanderbilt, C Naz Reid

Also Read: Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - January 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21