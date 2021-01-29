Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - January 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After defeating the best team in the Western Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers take on the worst one in the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Sixers are flying high while the Wolves have seen injuries derail their 2020-21 campaign.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, January 28th, 8 PM ET (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers recorded a statement win in their previous outing against the LA Lakers. They set the tone defensively, especially inside the paint, but play efficient basketball going forward as well. Doc Rivers' men lead the league in blocks per game and are the seventh-best team in accuracy from the field.

.@JoelEmbiid is still on a tear.



28 PTS / 6 REB / 4 AST



📹⤵️ pic.twitter.com/G43W4tuV4K — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 28, 2021

Adding more shooters in the offseason has helped the Philadelphia 76ers a lot. Both Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are having the best scoring year of their respective careers while Seth Curry is spitting fire from downtown. Ben Simmons, meanwhile, has done a great job of creating good looks for his teammates.

Advertisement

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has been critical to the Philadelphia 76ers' success so far. They're yet to win a game that Embiid has missed this season. He's averaging 27.7 points and 11.1 points on 54.6% shooting from the field. With Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Embiid will have every chance to dominate.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G Ben Simmons, G Seth Curry, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves had playoff aspirations at the start of the season but a long-term injury to Karl-Anthony Towns has seen them lose 13 of their last 15 games. D'Angelo Russell is averaging over 20 points per outing but has blown hot and cold from the field. He's questionable for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Advertisement

With 19 points, 7 rebounds, a career-high 5 blocks and a career-high-tying 3 steals last night, Naz Reid became the third player in @Timberwolves history, joining Karl-Anthony Towns and Kevin Garnett (4x) to have a stat line like that in a single game. (h/t @bball_ref) pic.twitter.com/hDM6xxWFcw — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) January 28, 2021

There have been very few positives for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season but sophomore center Naz Reid really has been a bright spot for the team. He's averaging 12.1 points on 53.2% shooting from the field. Rookie Anthony Edwards has also struggled for consistency but had 25 points in his last game.

Key Player - Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley has taken over for Minnesota Timberwolves offensively in the last few games in the absence of D'Angelo Russell. Beasley's averaging 19.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game on 38.1% shooting from downtown. He'll have to prove his mettle against the Philadelphia 76ers where he'll likely be guarded by Ben Simmons.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G Ricky Rubio, G Malik Beasley, F Josh Okogie, F Jarred Vanderbilt, C Naz Reid

76ers vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

Advertisement

This should be a straightforward game for the Philadelphia 76ers. They have enough firepower going forward and are amongst the league's elite defensive teams. The Minnesota Timberwolves, meanwhile, lack any rhythm and have the second-worst offense in the NBA. Expect Embiid and co. to pick up a road win.

Where to watch 76ers vs Timberwolves?

Local telecast of the game will be available on NBC Sports Philadelphia and FOX Sports North. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - January 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21