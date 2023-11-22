Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023-24 NBA Season | Nov. 22, 2023

Two of the top teams in the league face off on Wednesday as the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center.

The matchup will feature an elite battle between two guard-and-center duos, and we can expect some incredible basketball in Minneapolis. Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid will go head-to-head with Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Timberwolves are in sole possession of the first seed in the competitive Western Conference with a 10-3 record. Edwards and Co. have put the world on notice with their dominance on both ends of the floor.

They have won nine of their last 10 games, including statement victories over the star-studded Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

The 76ers, similarly, are dominating the East. They have a 10-4 record and are third in the conference. However, they are coming off a disappointing In-Season Tournament loss in their last outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Sixers lost by three points (122-119) in overtime despite Joel Embiid dropping 32 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. They are currently in the middle of a tough run, having lost three of their last five games.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Details, Preview, Betting Tips and Prediction

Game Details

Teams: Philadelphia 76ers (10-4) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (10-3)

Date and Time: November 22, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers' championship prospects looked bleak after James Harden's departure but the team has surprised everyone with its dominance.

Coach Nick Nurse has revolutionized the Sixers offense by using Joel Embiid as a hub for playmaking for the team's guards and wings. His role is now similar to that played by Denver's Nikola Jokic or Golden State's Draymond Green.

Embiid is now setting a lot more screens and is not isolating that often, so the Sixers offense doesn't look as stagnated as it did earlier. He has led the league in scoring for the last two seasons and he might do so again this year as he is averaging a league-high 31.9 points per game.

The Sixers will continue to be without the services of Kelly Oubre Jr., who was in a car accident and is still recovering. However, the rest of the roster is healthy and ready to play. Nicolas Batum was briefly out for personal reasons but is back in the lineup now.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, meanwhile, are suffocating teams on the defensive end.

Coach Chris Finch has revamped the team's defense and it is thriving despite the absence of certain key players. The "twin-towers" experiment with centers Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert has worked so far and they are top 10 in the league in most defensive categories.

The Timberwolves have sidelined Jaden McDaniels, Jaylen Clark and Jordan McLaughlin for Wednesday's game.

McDaniels is dealing with an ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in a week with a 2-3 week return timeline. Clark is rehabbing from an Achilles tendon rupture and is expected to miss the first half of the season, if not the entire season.

Lastly, McLaughlin has an MCL sprain in his right knee but was seen at team shootaround with a knee brace, so he could return soon.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted starting lineups

The Philadelphia 76ers are likely to start Nicolas Batum in place of Kelly Oubre Jr., with Batum potentially continuing as a starter even after Oubre returns.

Joel Embiid will be the center, with Tyrese Maxey at point guard. Tobias Harris will retain his position as the small forward, and De'Anthony Melton will join Maxey in the backcourt.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' usual lineup will also change with Jaden McDaniels out injured.

Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards will form the backcourt with Conley at point. With McDaniels out, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Troy Brown Jr. or Kyle Anderson could replace him as the small forward. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert are expevted to retain their positions at power forward and center, respectively.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips

Despite the reigning MVP Joel Embiid and his league-best scoring, the Minnesota Timberwolves are the favorites to win this game. The T-Wolves are -5.5 (-111) favorites as the game is at their home.

The total points for this game is predicted to be over/under 219.5 and the moneyline has opened up at -219 for the T-Wolves and +180 for the Sixers.

The points prop for Anthony Edwards is set at over/under 24.5 and for Embiid, it is a whopping 29.5. The rebounds prop for Gobert, Towns and Embiid is set at 10.5, 8.5 and 10.5, respectively. Edwards also has the highest steals prop in the game with over/under 1.5 steals. He is averaging 1.3 steals per game this season.

For threes made in the game, Edwards, once again, opens up as the most likely with his over/under set at 2.5 while Mike Conley, Towns and Embiid is set at 1.5. Edwards is averaging 2.5 3-pointers made this season on 37% shooting from beyond the arc.

The totals have gone over in four of last five games for both the Timberwolves and Sixers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on a roll and are favorites to win as they are at home, but do not discount the Sixers for this game.

Jaden McDaniels' absence might be a huge reason for the game to swing the 76ers' way. McDaniels is one of the best defenders in the league and his three-week absence will certainly hurt the Timberwolves.

Moreover, the Philadelphia 76ers' new look offense might be a bit challenging for Gobert or Towns to guard. They are coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss in their last game so they will be motivated to win on Wednesday.

