Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans will look to start their 2021-22 NBA campaigns on a winning note when they lock horns at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday night.

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a preseason loss to the Detroit Pistons in a game they played without their key players. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans were handed an embarrassing 127-96 loss by the Utah Jazz in their last game.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks - Game Four

Ben Simmons has been the center of media attention all summer due to the NBA trade rumors revolving around him. He has been suspended by the 76ers for one game due to his conduct having detrimental effects on the team.

Meanwhile, Shake Milton has been sidelined with an ankle problem, and he is expected to be out till 1st November. Point guard Grant Riller has also been ruled out with a knee problem.

Player Status Reason Ben Simmons Out Suspended Grant Riller Out Knee Shake Milton Out Ankle

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz

The New Orleans Pelicans have been blessed with great luck in terms of injuries in the initial days of the season. That's because they're going into the game against the Philadelphia 76ers with just one injury concern - Zion Williamson. The starting power forward has been limited to walk-throughs and individual drills, and there is no timetable on his return yet. He is out with a foot problem.

Player Status Reason Zion Williamson Out Foot

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will start the game with Tyrese Maxey at point guard in Ben Simmons' absence.

Ace shooter Seth Curry should take up his usual position at shooting guard. Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz are likely to take up the two forward spots after Rivers experimented with the Turkish international playing at the 4 in the preseason.

Joel Embiid will likely be the team's starting center. Georges Niang, Andre Drummond and Isaiah Joe are expected to round up Rivers' rotation.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will start the game with young point guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker at the 1. Meanwhile, Charlotte Hornets-import Devonte' Graham should start his first regular-season game for the New Orleans Pelicans at shooting guard.

Veteran swingman Garrett Temple and offensive powerhouse Brandon Ingram should take up the forward positions, with Jonas Valancinas manning the center. Tomas Satoransky, Josh Hart, Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy III are expected to get some minutes off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Furkan Korkmaz | Center - Joel Embiid.

Also Read

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Shooting Guard - Devonte' Graham | Small Forward - Garrett Temple | Power Forward - Brandon Ingram | Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Edited by Bhargav