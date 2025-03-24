The Philadelphia 76ers are set to conclude their six-game road trip on Monday at the Smoothie King Center against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Sixers are 1-4 on their excursion, while the Pelicans are starting a three-game homestand after going 1-2 on their recent road trip.

Monday's game will also be the second and final matchup of the season between the Sixers and Pelicans. CJ McCollum dropped 38 points in their first meeting on Jan. 10 as the Pelicans dominated the Sixers 123-115 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly.

Fans can watch the game on local channels NBC Sports Philadelphia, and Gulf Coast Sports and WVUE in New Orleans. It's also available via live stream on FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. The game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. IST tipoff.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Prediction, Preview and Betting Odds

Moneyline: 76ers (+215) vs. Pelicans (-265)

Spread: 76ers +7 (-115) vs. Pelicans -7 (-105)

Total (O/U): 76ers o233.5 (-108) vs. Pelicans u233.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The Sixers have been ravaged by injuries and are heading to the lottery with a record of 23-48 with less than a month left in the regular season. Joel Embiid and Paul George are out for the season, while Tyrese Maxey could suffer the same fate.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are set to finish with one of the worst records in the league at 19-53. Injuries also derailed their campaign, with Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III dealing with season-ending injuries. Zion Williamson missed the majority of the season with a recurring calf issue.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups

76ers

G - Jeff Dowtin | G - Quentin Grimes | F - Justin Edwards | F - Chuma Okeke | C - Guerschon Yabusele

Pelicans

G - Jose Alvarado | G - CJ McCollum | F - Zion Williamson | F - Kelly Olynyk | C - Yves Missi

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

Quentin Grimes has an over/under of 26.5 points via FanDuel. Grimes is favored to go OVER (-125) and score at least 27 points. Bet on Grimes to hit the mark since he has scored 27 or more points in five of his last seven games.

Zion Williamson is favored to go UNDER (-137) 25.5 points via Sleeper. Expect Williamson to go OVER (-120) and score at least 26 points. He scored 26 points or more in his past two contests.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Prediction

The Pelicans are favored to win over the Sixers because they will be at home and backed up by their fans. Both teams likely prefer to lose to increase their chances of winning the lottery, but the league certainly takes notice of the effort.

The Pelicans will have the better talent available, so the prediction is a win for New Orleans and the total going over 233.5 points.

